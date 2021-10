TUSTIN – The Spectrum Health family medicine office in Tustin, which has been operating less than two days a week, will close temporarily effective Oct. 25. Osceola County residents who need to see a primary care health provider can schedule an appointment at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital Multispecialty Clinic at 231-832-7170 or at Evart Family Medicine at 231-832-8700.

