Ex-NFL player Ryan O'Callaghan, who is openly gay, on Jon Gruden: 'It's never OK' to use homophobic slurs

Jon Gruden frequently used misogynistic and anti-gay language in numerous emails during the seven-year period before he was hired as coach of the Raiders in 2018, The New York Times reported Monday night, saying it has reviewed the emails. The NFL sent the Raiders additional Gruden emails to review, on top of the one about NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith that surfaced last week, and others Gruden recently confirmed to ESPN, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday. According to The Times, Gruden sent emails to Bruce Allen, then the president of the Washington Football Team, and others during a seven-year period that began in 2011. The Times reported that Gruden used an anti-gay slur in several instances to insult NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and said he was "clueless'' and "anti-football.'' He also said Goodell shouldn't have pressured the Rams to draft "queers,'' a reference to Michael Sam, who was the first openly gay player drafted by an NFL team in 2014.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO