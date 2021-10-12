CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taraji P. Henson Talks Inclusion at Tribeca and Chanel’s Women’s Filmmaker Program: ‘You Don’t Know to Dream It if You Don’t See It’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Marc Malkin
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
The seventh annual Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program kicks off today with a hybrid edition featuring both virtual and in-person events.

The three-day event allows program finalists working on five films to participate in one-on-one mentorship and masterclasses focused on script-to-screen development, music composition, costume design, producing and directing.

The Leadership Committee includes Amy Schumer, Gayle King, Marlee Matlin, Paula Weinstein, Ali Adler, Melissa Barrera, Kay Cannon, Jacqueline Durran, Misha Green, Soo Hugh, Zoe Lister-Jones, Laura Karpman, Leslie Mann, Tina Mabry, Adepero Oduye, Frida Torresblanco, DeWanda Wise and Maria Zuckerman.

Program finalists include Annalise Lockhart and Mary Glen Fredrick (“Anything Valuable”), Maya Tanaka and Shuchi Talati (“Honolulu”), Caroline Lindy and Kate Hamilton (“How Did I Get Here”), Tiye Amenechi and Satchel Lee (“Night Bloom”) and Phumi Morare (‘Why the Cattle Wait”).

One team will receive full financing to produce their short film with support from Tribeca Studios. The four others will be awarded grants to support their films’ development.

Also in the lineup is a conversation with producing partners Taraji P. Henson and Christine Conley discussing their mission to normalize and amplify stigmatized stories and support diversity and inclusion in Hollywood.

“You don’t know to dream it, if you don’t see it,” Henson said during the discussion. “Representation is everything. That’s how younger generations are able to dream and be inspired, right? They have to see themselves to know that they could do it.

“So that’s what I’m here to do – fill in those gaps,” she continued. “Find that interesting content. Find someone new that you never heard of before who has an incredible inspiring story that needs to be told.”

The full conversation will be available tomorrow, Oct. 13, on tribecafilm.com .

Variety

Taraji P. Henson Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Taraji P. Henson has signed with CAA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be repped by M88, attorney Matt Johnson and The Lede Company. Henson is a star on both the big and small screen, with her iconic role as fearsome family matriarch Cookie Lyon on the Fox music drama “Empire” earning her two Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe, a three BET Awards. Henson also earned an Emmy nomination in 2011 for best actress in a miniseries or movie for “Taken From Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story.” Henson’s other well known TV roles include “Person of Interest,”...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Halle Berry on Why Lena Waithe Told Her Not to Make Her Directing Debut With ‘Bruised’: ‘She Was Scared For Me’

Lena Waithe admitted at last night’s 27th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event that she tried to convince Halle Berry not to make her directorial debut with the upcoming feature “Bruised” because she was worried that the Oscar winner was taking on too much at once. “I told her to think long and hard about it before she made that decision,” Waithe said while presenting Berry with her Elle honor. “When she came back to me a few weeks later, she told me she understood why I was scared — because I love her and I wanted to protect her....
MOVIES
Variety

Lil Nas X’s ‘Industry Baby’ Song Finally Goes No. 1; Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Returns as Top Album

The status quo on the songs chart has shifted, as Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” — a collab with Jack Harlow — finally reached No. 1 after spending a lot of its six-week run to date stuck in the No. 2 position. The tune moves up on the strength of 18.9 million streams. On the album chart, though, it is business as usual, with Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” returning to the No. 1 position this week. It stepped aside last week to make way by a brief, vinyl-driven resurgence by Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).” Six weeks into its run, “CLB”...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union & Taraji P. Henson Match in Edgy All-Black Attire & Glittering Heels With James Corden

Gabrielle Union and Taraji P. Henson doubled up on glam for a joint appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” this week. Sitting down with the late-night host on Tuesday, the two actresses both showed off their chic sartorial taste in coordinating black attire. Union went with a glittering, off-the-shoulder top complete with a peek-a-boo cutout to match her high-rise trousers while Henson decided on a slick leather jumpsuit with a halter neck and white side paneling. When it came down to footwear, both leading ladies kept with the color scheme. The “Bring It On” alumna modeled black patent leather...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Leslie Mann
Person
Taraji P Henson
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Tina Mabry
KXLY

Taraji P. Henson blames childhood trauma for being single

Taraji P. Henson believes that she is single as she grew up around mental illness. The 51-year-old actress reflected on the trauma she faced as a child as her father suffered from bipolar disorder and believe she has struggled to hold down relationship as she needs to act as a “caretaker” for men in her life.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Taraji P. Henson Just Debuted Chic Eye-Grazing Bangs

Another celebrity has jumped on the bang bandwagon, and she has us considering the fad — again. On Oct. 7, Taraji P. Henson debuted the new look on her Instagram ahead of her appearance on The Real Talk Show. In the series of photos, the Empire star posed in her...
TENNIS
countryliving.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Still Going Wild After Seeing Angela Bassett's Stunning Emmy Awards Dress

Give us a second. We're still picking up our jaws from the floor after seeing 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. The award-winning actress, producer, director, and activist continues to stun at the graceful age of 63. She recently walked the red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards in a gorgeous dress designed by Greta Constantine. The black-and-pink ensemble was accompanied by Gismondi jewelry, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and classic Louboutin heels. Let's just say that Angela was absolutely glowing as Hollywood gathered to celebrate the best in television and film.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Taraji P. Henson makes a career pivot with upcoming R&B project (videos)

Taraji P. Henson will be gracing the screen once again when Muppets Haunted Mansion debuts Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, on Disney+. The kid-friendly ensemble also features Skai Jackson, Alphonso Ribeiro, Craig Robinson, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jeannie Mae Jenkins and follows Muppet character Gonzo as he tackles his fears and spends a night in a haunted house. Henson stopped by “ABC’s Good Morning America” and discussed the new film as well as a new musical surprise.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Peace of Mind With Taraji': Karl-Anthony Towns Details Mom's COVID Battle With Taraji P. Henson in Exclusive Clip

Karl-Anthony Towns opened up about his mother's COVID-19 battle with Taraji P. Henson in the latest episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the Facebook Watch show, which airs every Monday at 12 p.m. ET. In the upcoming episode that will air this Monday, Henson asked the NBA superstar about his mom, who died of COVID-19 complications in April 2020.
CELEBRITIES
People

Taraji P. Henson Continues Mental Health Discussions in Peace of Mind Season 2 — Watch Trailer

Taraji P. Henson is continuing the discussion around mental health issues, especially the ways in which the Black community is impacted. The actress, 51, is bringing back her Emmy-nominated Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind with Taraji, for a second season. Premiering Monday, the 10-episode season will explore various topics, including overcoming adversity, social media bullying, gun violence and repression of emotion in Black men.
MENTAL HEALTH
ETOnline.com

Amy Schumer, Gayle King and More Partner for Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program

Chanel and Tribeca are joining forces once again for the seventh annual Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program. This year's three-day immersive event will take place from Tuesday, Oct. 12 to Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, featuring a mix of virtual and in-person mentorship programs and participant masterclasses focused on script-to-screen development, music composition, costume design, producing, and directing, for five teams of women filmmakers.
MOVIES
