CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Harry and Meghan recruited by US ethical investment firm

By Rupert Neate
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IacmW_0cOpzrAA00
Harry and Meghan said they hoped their partnership with Ethic would encourage more younger people to invest their money in sustainable companies.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have added to their portfolio of jobs since stepping down as working members of the royal family last year, joining a US ethical money manager as “impact partners”.

Prince Harry and Meghan said they hoped their partnership with Ethic, which has $1.3bn of assets under management, would encourage more younger people to invest their money in sustainable companies.

“When we invest in each other we change the world,” the couple said in a statement. “Our choices – of how and where we put our energy – define us as a global community.

“We believe it’s time for more people to have a seat at the table when decisions are made that impact everyone. We want to rethink the nature of investing to help solve the global issues we all face. This is one of the ways we put our values in action.”

Ethic, which was founded in 2015, claims to only invest in “companies that treat people and the planet with respect”. The Sussexes have investments managed by Ethic and also invested directly in the fund manager earlier this year.

“Now they want to shine a light on how we can all impact the causes that affect our communities, bring transparency into how the corporate world sets the tone and shapes outcomes for everyday families, and believe that more people should have a seat at the table when it comes to making progress,” the company said in a press release. Ethic did not disclose how much the pair would be paid for their advice.

In an interview with the New York Times, which first reported the partnership on Tuesday, Meghan said: “My husband has been saying for years, ‘Gosh, don’t you wish there was a place where if your values were aligned like this, you could put your money to that same sort of thing?’”

Harry said he suspected young people in future would demand their money was invested in ethical companies. “You already have the younger generation voting with their dollars and their pounds, you know, all over the world when it comes to brands they select and choose from,” he said.

Ethic’s existing investors include Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures and the investment fund Fidelity Investments.

The appointment is the latest in a long list of jobs the couple have taken on since stepping down as senior royals and moving to Los Angeles. In March, Harry was appointed “chief impact officer” at BetterUp, a Silicon Valley startup that provides professional coaching, mental health advice and “immersive learning”.

The company, which promises to deliver users of its mobile app “an all-round better life”, last week raised $300m in venture capital funding that valued the company at almost $5bn (£3.7bn), up from about $1bn when Harry joined in March.

The Sussexes have also signed multimillion-dollar deals to provide content for Netflix and Spotify. Their contract with Netflix, which is reportedly worth up to $122m, was to create “content that informs but also gives hope”.

Meghan is working with David Furnish on a Netflix animation series that “centres on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history”. Harry is helping with the production of Heart of Invictus, a documentary that will follow competitors preparing to compete in the 2022 edition of his charity event for injured or sick armed service personnel.

For Spotify, the couple have produced a 30-minute podcast in which famous people talk about how they coped during lockdowns.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

After 30 years in obstetrics, Covid vaccination has made me reassess my advice to pregnant patients

Pregnant women try to do the best for their baby’s health and development, yet, when something is new – such as Covid-19 vaccinations – it can be hard to make decisions for yourself, let alone for your unborn child. In this time of rapidly changing public health announcements, it’s not surprising that some pregnant women are hesitant when it comes to Covid-19 vaccinations.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Guardian

Deaths among the double vaccinated: what is behind the Australian statistics?

On Tuesday, there were 356 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care wards throughout Australia. Of those, 25 were fully vaccinated. While the data points to the extraordinary efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing people from becoming severely unwell, being hospitalised and dying, it does raise the question: why do a small number of people become seriously ill and, in rare cases, die, despite being fully vaccinated?
PUBLIC HEALTH
celebratingthesoaps.com

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Got A Surprising Thanksgiving Invitation

British royal family news reveals American Singer and rapper Snoop Dogg recently opened up about extending an invitation to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The star is throwing a party this Thanksgiving and he wants the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to celebrate the holiday with him. Snoop Dogg Chimes...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Prince Harry
Person
David Furnish
countryliving.com

Royal Insiders Are Reportedly Very Worried Prince Harry Might Name the "Royal Racist" in His Memoir

Today in royal gossip: Prince Harry's memoir is apparently worrying TF out of the royal inner circle. This isn't really anything new; since Harry announced he was writing a memoir, the royal gossip machine has been buzzing with reports that no one in The Firm is happy with the decision. Usually, these reports just focus on vague worries that Harry will say too much/bring shame upon the royal family/etc.
SOCIETY
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Fury: Is Prince Of Wales Competing With Harry And Meghan? Camilla's Husband Reportedly 'Upset' Over Son's Public Claims

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Prince Charles is following in the footsteps of his son, Prince Harry, who launched a documentary series on Apple TV in May. In September, it was confirmed that the Prince of Wales would be releasing his very own series via Prime Video to raise awareness of climate change.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Fund#British Royal Family#Uk#Ethic#The New York Times
Cosmopolitan

What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Son Archie Is Like at 2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet to the family 4 months ago, and an insider has told Us Weekly that they've moved seamlessly into being a bigger family. Their 2-year-old son, Archie, has “a lovable and sweet nature” which has made him the perfect older brother. Archie...
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle In Cahoots With “Banned” Cosmetics Firm?

British royal family news reveals a stunning connection between Harry and Meghan and a controversial cosmetics firm that makes money by selling makeup via telemarketing and infomercials. According to the DailyMail.com Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, “visited a controversial marketing company owner’s luxury ranch multiple times this year – and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have exciting new roles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can add impact partners to their resume! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Tuesday their new “impact partnership” with tech-driven asset manager Ethic. “When we invest in each other we change the world… Be it through the investment of time...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DesignerzCentral

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘continually invade their privacy’: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry both said they wanted to live a private life. However, many questioned their public sightings with some saying they invade their privacy. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to step back from their royal duties to live private lives. The couple has been reiterating their need for privacy. So, many are questioning why they are still visible in public events.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
enstarz.com

Prince William 'Influenced' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Royal Exit? Duke of Sussex Resents Supporting Kate [REPORT]

Prince William was believed to "obviously had an influence in" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the Royal Family. A royal biographer named Andrew Morton updated new chapters of "Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy: A Hollywood Princess." The Express UK reported what was stated by the author who talked about the Duke of Cambridge's part in the Sussex's reason why they left their senior royal duties last year.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

35K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy