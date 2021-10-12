A Tumultuous Month – Points & Miles As A Digital Nomad Ch. 3

Before the pandemic, travelers didn't need to consider how many days their tourist visas allowed them to stay abroad. For most people, the length of a trip was limited to how many vacation days they had to spare. Now, after office buildings around the world have emptied (some permanently), more travelers than ever have been encouraged to take their jobs on the road, prompting a rise in digital nomads: full-time travelers who work remotely from their chosen destinations. With so many new nomads on the scene, governments worldwide have hurried to respond with special visas and programs designed to attract these full-time travelers to their shores.

IMMIGRATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO