CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

A Tumultuous Month – Points & Miles As A Digital Nomad Ch. 3

By Ryan S
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Tumultuous Month – Points & Miles As A Digital Nomad Ch. 3. For those unaware, I’m currently using points and miles as a digital nomad, living on the road. In Chapter 1, I talked about my wife and I being between phases of life, me needing to remain outside the US for the next few months, and a vague concept of my plan. Chapter 2 covered our time together in Mexico and Canada before saying goodbye. Or better yet, we said “see you later”. The past month has seen some high highs and low lows. These are the good, bad & interesting parts of the past month of using points and miles as a digital nomad.

milestomemories.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Miles and Points Gathering Dust? Here’s How to Use Them for Premium Flights, Hotels and Experiences

Even if you haven’t been flying much these past two years, chances are you’ve been shopping, filling up on gas, ordering take out, renting a car, taking Uber or Lyft—or performing some of the other myriad activities that can earn you frequent flier miles and hotel and credit card points. And while you have been accruing them, you’ve probably had fewer opportunities to redeem them, which means they are languishing in your accounts, inching towards a potential expiration date. Don’t let them go to waste: Miles and points are worth more than you think when you put them to smart use....
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Breaking: Covid Rules for International Travel to India changed; considerably opening up India for travel from October 25, 2021

With India opening up to tourism with effect from October 15, 2021, for charter operators, and November 15, 2021, onwards for everyone else, one major question remained about the processes to be followed for travel in India. Most countries are opening up travel on the back of increased vaccination. For India, the new Covid-related rules of International Travel to India are now prescribed by the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Great Deal: Boston – Rome Business Class From $1,575 Roundtrip

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
LIFESTYLE
tripsavvy.com

Digital Nomad Visas Inspired American Workers to Pursue a Change of Scenery

Before the pandemic, travelers didn't need to consider how many days their tourist visas allowed them to stay abroad. For most people, the length of a trip was limited to how many vacation days they had to spare. Now, after office buildings around the world have emptied (some permanently), more travelers than ever have been encouraged to take their jobs on the road, prompting a rise in digital nomads: full-time travelers who work remotely from their chosen destinations. With so many new nomads on the scene, governments worldwide have hurried to respond with special visas and programs designed to attract these full-time travelers to their shores.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air France#Digital Nomad#Guinea#Southern Africa#Kazakhstan#Gabon#Hilton Cabo Verde#Cabo Verde Sid#Frankfurt Fra#Hotel Imperio
BoardingArea

Middle East Airlines Will Need More Than 200,000 New Staff as Industry Emerges from Pandemic

Airlines throughout the Middle East will need to employ 223,000 new staff to cope with demand as the industry emerges from pandemic according to an analysis by aerospace giant Boeing. The aircraft manufacturer predicts airlines in the region will need at least 54,000 pilots and 91,000 cabin crew over the next two decades through 2040. In addition, 51,000 technicians will also be required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Dubai
Place
Mexico City
Country
Tunisia
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Japanese WWII ‘Ghost Ships’ Emerge After Seismic Activity

This is a story for our history buff Outsiders. It involves the dozens of ships that sank during one of World War II’s most epic battles: the Battle of Iwo Jima. The day remains in history books as one of the most violent days in the history of the US Marines. The ships have been largely inaccessible since finding their doom, but that all just unexpectedly changed. The WWII ghost ships started re-appearing recently after seismic activity related to one of Japan’s most volatile volcanoes. For the geography nuts, that’s Mount Suribachi. Here’s what we know about this bizarre phenomenon.
MILITARY
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Wants A National Fleet Of All-Electric Cars, But On The Way There, His Own Admin Is Erecting A Speed Bump The Size Of A Nevada Mountain

President Joe Biden declared war on fossil fuels to lead America to a green-energy utopia. The U.S., in fact, was expected to arrive at this carbon-free locale in 2035, by Biden’s calendar. But much like the “Utopia” that St. Thomas More wrote about 500 years ago, it doesn’t exist. We...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Essence

Olympic Distance Runner Agnes Tirop, 25, Found Dead

Her husband, Ibrahim Rotich, was arrested and will be charged with her murder after attempting to the flee the country. On Wednesday October 13, two-time world championship bronze medalist Agnes Tirop was found dead in her home in Kenya. The Olympic runner was discovered with stab wounds near her abdomen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
Outsider.com

Mama Elephant Violently Stomps Crocodile to Death: VIDEO

In a video that’s taking over the internet, an elephant is channeling protective mamas everywhere. The incredible footage shows an elephant absolutely trampling a crocodile. The large animal does not relent until the crocodile goes limp. Though it’s uncertain why the elephant reacted how she did, there’s speculation that she...
ANIMALS
Rob Adams

Experts Warn of Another Highly Contagious Virus

Are you tired of news about COVID-19 yet? Because the inventors of AstraZeneca's vaccine warn us that there is another highly contagious virus that is spreading around, and could possibly cause another deadly pandemic. And since we still can't see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, this sure sounds terrifying. At the moment, there is no treatment for the Nipah virus, the virus that has been spreading lately.
Daily Mail

Shocking betrayal of brave Afghan interpreter who worked with Aussie troops as he's EXECUTED and his family left in 'extreme danger' - as the extraordinary reason he was left stranded is revealed

A brave Afghan army officer who worked with the Australian Defence Force as an interpreter has been executed by the Taliban - with his terrified wife and children in 'extreme danger' and pleading to be evacuated to Australia. The father had been desperately trying to secure a humanitarian visa for...
MILITARY
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

146K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy