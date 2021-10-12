CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preparing for Gastric Bypass

 8 days ago

I’m looking for any fellow Aussies who may be about to undertake Gastric Sleeve surgery like me. I’ve been putting on weight gradually for decades. In my mid 40’s and my husband and I decided to try surgery at the same time. Covid lockdown saw me pile on an extra 25kgs over my previous heaviest weight recorded (175kg) in late 2019. Since the start of October I’ve been gradually losing a few kilos each week on a VLCD prior to surgery. Anyone out there who has been through this, or is on a similar journey?

