Preparing for Gastric Bypass

Can you find a strength and conditioning coach? They’re skilled in assessing and programming around injuries, so should in theory be able to design a programme which still helps you to attain your goals but without causing further injury. So just a few thoughts (but you need to get checked out before doing these); Bulgarian split squats can build muscle without the heavy load of squats, weighted lunges similarly, there are gym machines out there which will target the leg and back muscles in a narrow range of movement, RDLs (single and double) give great value for lighter weights, pistol squats, handstand press ups (for upper back)… thing is, we can come up with loads of ideas but you could hurt yourself following some random person’s suggestion online.

