Monroe, NC– Lee Sutherland Potter, 92, wife of Sarah Jackson Potter, passed away on October 13th, 2021. Lee was born in Aurora, NC, to Hal C. and Myrtle G. Potter. He grew up with his brothers Hal C. Jr. and James (Jimmy) L. Potter. As a teen, he loved playing basketball, fishing, and driving his boat on the Pamlico River. After Lee finished High School as valedictorian, he was off to the only college he ever wanted to attend: The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-CH) where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. After college, Lee joined the US Air Force during the Korean War. Lee’s time in the military sparked an interest in accounting and after his 4 years of service, he returned to school to complete his Accounting degree.

