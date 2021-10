Stephen Bartosiewicz couldn’t wait to get back to work after receiving unemployment briefly over the summer. “I don’t like doing nothing all day. I’m a worker, so I’m ready to come back,” Bartosiewicz, 32, said after he applied for a position at 84 Lumber during a hiring event last month. “I took unemployment because I needed something to keep the rent coming, but even when I was unemployed I was looking for jobs every day.”

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO