Nikki Sixx on Why Vince Neil Reminds Him of Robert Plant

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikki Sixx recalled in a new interview how he wrote specifically for Vince Neil and how the Motley Crue frontman reminds him of Robert Plant. Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Sixx said, “With Motley Crue, Vince has this amazing, unique voice — sometimes like Robert Plant, Perry Farrell… they have these interesting voices that are… they’re not pitchy, they’re just raw and just kind of on top. I always loved that about Vince’s voice and I would write for Vince.”

