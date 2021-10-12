Nikki Sixx on Why Vince Neil Reminds Him of Robert Plant

Nikki Sixx said he learned to have some "empathy" for his father while writing his new memoir, The First 21: How I Became NIkki Sixx. The Motley Crue bassist reflects on his tumultuous youth and early musical career in his aptly titled new book. Sixx, born Frank Feranna Jr. in 1958, took a Greyhound bus from Jerome, Idaho to Los Angeles at age 17 and legally changed his name to Nikki Sixx shortly thereafter. He ceremonially killed his childhood self in Motley Crue's "On With the Show," which opens with the lyrics, “Frankie died just the other night / Some say it was suicide / But we know how the story goes.”

