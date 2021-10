Gary L. Headley, 62, of Chetopa, died at 11:41 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Freeman West in Joplin, Mo. Born September 17, 1959, in Oswego, Gary was the son of Harry L. and Marilyn Sue (Harmon) Headley. His first three years were spent in Wichita, after which the family moved back to Chetopa, where he grew up and attended school. He was a graduate of Chetopa High School with the class of…