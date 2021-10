ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The UNC Asheville women's soccer team returns home on Wednesday, hosting Presbyterian at 6:00 p.m. at Greenwood Field. The Bulldogs were only able to muster three shots in the 3-1 loss against Campbell last Saturday, but converted on the limited chances after a Barrett Eidson goal in the 14th minute. That contest also marked the halfway point of the Big South season, where the Bulldogs find themselves in ninth place at 2-4, but are only one game back of the crucial sixth spot in the standings.

