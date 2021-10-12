CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

How Knicks’ Quentin Grimes plans to make an impact off the bench

By Empire Sports Media
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuentin Grimes, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, National Basketball Association. The New York Knicks have built an extremely deep roster with talent at every position, but there aren’t enough minutes to go around for everybody. When it comes to the rookies, Miles McBride and Quentin Grimes, getting on the court, this upcoming season will likely be a challenge, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be prepared.

Posting and Toasting

KNICKS 115, WIZARDS 113: “The Randle, but also Mitch, but also Grimes” Game

The fans at Madison Square Garden weren’t sure if they believed it. Mitchell Robinson was participating in shoot-around and eligible for action, but no one knew if he would actually play. The crowd erupted with joy when the talented 7-footer checked in at 9:05. He had not suited up for...
NBA
theknickswall

Knicks Rookie Preview: Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride & Jericho Sims

How will first-year players Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride, and Jericho Sims adjust to the NBA? These Knicks rookies could be depth pieces for a contending team. Leon Rose and company were extraordinarily active on draft night, trading the 19th overall pick to the Charlotte Hornets, trading back from 21, and trading pick no. 32 to the Oklahoma City Thunder for nos. 34 and 36 in the early second round. The New York Knicks netted three draft picks that are expected to at least make some appearances for the team this upcoming season in guards Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride, and forward/center Jericho Sims.
NBA
Yardbarker

Thibs hints at unique two-way guard combination, how will Quentin Grimes earn minutes?

The New York Knicks are gearing up for the start of the regular season on October 20, but not before two more preseason games. Working out some of the kinks and developing chemistry between the new players on the roster is essential, but head coach Tom Thibodeau has already begun thinking about different combinations he will likely deploy during the 2021–22 campaign.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Knicks Notes: Grimes, McBride, Robinson, Noel

Rookie guard Quentin Grimes played less than two minutes in the Knicks‘ last preseason game, but he gave the team a taste of what he can contribute, writes Marc Berman of The New York Post. The 25th pick in this year’s draft hit a pair of three-pointers in that short span, showing he may be a good fit with coach Tom Thibodeau’s new approach on offense.
NBA
yourconroenews.com

Alumni notebook: College Park's Grimes set for rookie year with the Knicks

College Park alum and New York Knicks first round pick Quentin Grimes was eased into life on the NBA court during the preseason. The regular season began Wednesday night in front of a national audience on ESPN at the ‘World’s Most Famous Arena’, Madison Square Garden (the game ended after press time).
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
FanSided

Bang for Buck: Golden State Warriors may have hit the jackpot

Over the past few seasons, much has been made of the Golden State Warriors incredible payroll, including the heavy luxury tax burden placed on Joe Lacob. Despite missing the playoffs last season, the Warriors had the highest payroll in the league, a category they’ll top again leading into this season.
NBA
AllClippers

Michael Jordan Reveals Thoughts on NBA Vaccine Mandate

With players like Kyrie Irving refusing to get vaccinated, and ultimately being forced to miss games as a result, the NBA has been under a microscope as it pertains to COVID-19 protocols. While the league itself has not issued a vaccine mandate, it is acting in compliance with local markets like New York City and San Francisco that have.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Suns’ best offer to Deandre Ayton, revealed

Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton wanted Trae Young-type money before Monday’s rookie scale deadline. Unfortunately, he didn’t get it because the team apparently doesn’t believe he’s worth that much. The Suns center was looking for a five-year max deal worth over $172 million, but according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst,...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Grizzlies cut ex-lottery pick Kris Dunn, two others

The Grizzlies have waived former lottery pick Kris Dunn, the team announced Saturday in a press release. Matthew Hurt and David Stockton have also been cut, as Memphis finalizes its roster for the regular season. Dunn, 27, began his career with Minnesota after being selected with the fifth pick of...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s troubling weight gain, revealed

There has been drama surrounding Zion Williamson basically from the very beginning of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s only continuing as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Williamson undergoing foot surgery over the summer and now missing the start of his third campaign. The communication on the matter has also been less than ideal, with Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin initially suggesting Zion would be ready to start the season before recently backtracking in a big way.
NBA

