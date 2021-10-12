How Knicks’ Quentin Grimes plans to make an impact off the bench

How will first-year players Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride, and Jericho Sims adjust to the NBA? These Knicks rookies could be depth pieces for a contending team. Leon Rose and company were extraordinarily active on draft night, trading the 19th overall pick to the Charlotte Hornets, trading back from 21, and trading pick no. 32 to the Oklahoma City Thunder for nos. 34 and 36 in the early second round. The New York Knicks netted three draft picks that are expected to at least make some appearances for the team this upcoming season in guards Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride, and forward/center Jericho Sims.

