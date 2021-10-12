How Knicks’ Quentin Grimes plans to make an impact off the bench
Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, National Basketball Association. The New York Knicks have built an extremely deep roster with talent at every position, but there aren’t enough minutes to go around for everybody. When it comes to the rookies, Miles McBride and Quentin Grimes, getting on the court, this upcoming season will likely be a challenge, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be prepared.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0