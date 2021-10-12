News from the City of Morro Bay

City Council appoints Jen Ford to fill vacant Council position

Sets Date for Special Election in June 2022

City Council appointed Jen Ford to fill the vacant City Council position during their Sept. 14 meeting. Mrs. Ford, a local business owner and Morro Bay Planning Commissioner fills the position vacated by the passing of former Councilmember Robert “Red” Davis earlier this year. Per Morro Bay Municipal Code, she can hold the seat until the special election in June 2022. Mrs. Ford would be eligible to run for the Council seat in that special election so long as she remains a registered voter.

The City held an open application process whereby any registered voter in Morro Bay could apply for the vacant Council seat. The City received two applications. City Council vetted the two applicants at the Sept. 14 Council meeting, offering an opportunity for the candidates to introduce themselves and respond to Council questions. Prior to selecting Jen Ford, Council also voted to hold a special election in June 2022 for the same Council position. The winner of that June 2022 special election will hold the Council position through the end of 2024.

“Jen’s history of community service and her participation on numerous citizen committees and boards demonstrates her passionate commitment to improving the quality of life of our residents,” said Mayor John Headding. “She has worked hard to make sure all voices are heard, especially when important decisions are made. I look forward to working with her on the City Council.”

Mrs. Ford, along with her husband, Travis, and their two children, have lived in Morro Bay since 2011. During that time, she has served the Morro Bay community in a variety of roles. That includes serving as the PTA President for Del Mar Elementary, a Morro Bay Planning Commissioner, advocating for women’s rights as Co-Founder of Women’s March SLO, and volunteering for a number of local non-profits.

“I’m excited to be appointed to the Morro Bay City Council and to help our City and its residents navigate many of the difficult decisions ahead,” offered newly seated Councilmember Jen Ford. “I’m deeply honored to step into the position my good friend Councilmember Robert “Red” Davis left sooner than expected and vow to carry on his role as a leader in our community.”

The City is Accepting Applications for Planning Commission/Public Works Advisory Board

The City of Morro Bay is seeking volunteers for the Planning Commission and Public Works Advisory Board. Get your application in today!

Applications are available on the City Clerk’s webpage. The application deadline to apply is on Friday, Oct. 15, 5 p.m. Completed applications can be emailed, mailed, or returned at the drop box located at City Hall. Learn more by visiting morrobayca.gov/advisorybody

City of Morro Bay presents Free Concert

In Cloisters Community Park Featuring

“LP And The Vinyl”

Family, friends, and neighbors: Join us as the City of Morro Bay presents the acclaimed group, LP And The Vinyl for an inaugural concert in Cloisters Park. The performance will be a family friendly program with familiar songs from Blues to Beatles to Bowie! This initial concert may be the starting point for a future multi-event concert series for all of Morro Bay and beyond!

Event Details:

Cloisters Community Park: Coral Ave, Morro Bay, CA 93442

Sunday, October 24, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Sponsored by: The City of Morro Bay

Redeemable coupons for local businesses will be available!

Free supervised parking plus (with ample disabled parking spots too!)

Please: bring your own lawn chairs, blankets, and refreshments—no alcohol, please

Entertainers: LP and the Vinyl

(lpandthevinyl.com)

Celebrity MC: Morro Bay’s own “Dead Air Dave” (97.3 The Rock)

Post-concert “Meet Leonard Patton Q & A” with Abe Perlstein (97.3 The Rock) at the Foghorn Brewhouse

The vision is to present concerts that include curated music offerings that typically cannot be found at surrounding music venues, to include jazz, world music, dance, etc. The goal is to bring the community together to experience a diverse array of musical offerings at no charge in a neighborhood-oriented outdoor setting that the Cloisters Park provides. So, grab your beach chairs and come hang out with everyone, and catch some truly awesome music.

New No-Cost COVID-19 Testing Site Opening in Morro Bay

The County Public Health Department is opening a new no-cost COVID-19 testing site in Morro Bay on Monday, Sept. 27 at 9 a.m.

“No priority is more important right now than slowing the spread of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County, and we have the collective power to help stop it through testing and vaccinating,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Community members who live in and near Morro Bay can now schedule a safe and confidential test at our free COVID-19 testing clinic.”

Health officials strongly encourage community members to make an appointment at emergencyslo.org/testing, due to increased demand for testing. Walk-ins will be accepted as availability allows but are not guaranteed. Testing demand tends to be highest on Mondays and lower later in the week.

With this addition, SLO County testing sites include:

NEW: Morro Bay Veterans Memorial Building 209 Surf Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (opens at 9 a.m. on the first day (Closed 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Grover Beach 1336 Ramona Avenue, Suite A, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Closed 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall 801 Grand Avenue, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Closed 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Paso Robles Train Station 800 Pine Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Closed 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

For those who have health insurance, information will be collected when registering for an appointment and no co-pay is required. There is no charge for those without medical insurance. The County of San Luis Obispo and State of California are contracting with OptumServe to provide this service to the community.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, 8a – 5p.