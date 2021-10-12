Mostexpensive Platform Set to Launch on WOW Summit on October 14

The Greed Ecosystem, founded by Grammy Award winning producers Cool & Dre and lead developer Peter Parente (Captain Awesome) will be postponing the Cardano. Blockchain launch until the first quarter of 2022. We originally hoped to launch on Cardano closer to the September 12th Date when they released their smart contracts, but the longer they delay to go live because of scalability issues the more concerned our developers became with how the congestion would be handled when live. These issues caused our techs to become more cautious and warned that once live they would still want an ample amount of time to see how the blockchain kept up with processing the volume of all the new smart contracts launching at the same time. That would put earliest launch happening going into the holidays and missing out on the beginning of the bull run. Our team had every scenario planned out and were able to shift gears and take advantage of the current situation.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO