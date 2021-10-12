CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Mostexpensive Platform Set to Launch on WOW Summit on October 14

austinnews.net
 8 days ago

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / The world's first hybrid NFT (NFTH) platform Mostexpensive will be launched at World of Web3 Summit (https://wowsummit.net/), the largest NFT and crypto market event in the MENA region, on October 14 at 10 AM (GMT+4). The official launch of the platform...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
austinnews.net

iSign's EU Partner Joins the European List of Qualified Trusted Service Providers

Cegedim's eIDAS Qualification Allows Our Joint Solutions to Process Qualified Electronic Signatures Across Europe. SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / iSign Solutions Inc. ('iSIGN') (OTC PINK:ISGN), a leading supplier of electronic signature and other software solutions enabling secure and cost-effective management of document-based digital transactions, today announced that its European partner, Cegedim SA, a specialist in managing digital flows in the healthcare ecosystem and B2B space in general, has earned eIDAS certification by meeting ETSI standards 319 401 and 319 411 - 1&2. This valuable authorization, issued by the National Security Agency for Information Systems (ANSSI), places Cegedim among a handful of the most trusted suppliers of digital ID technologies. iSIGN supported Cegedim in this effort over the span of a few quarters to create a system for generating qualified certificates and seals for electronic signatures.
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

Beam sets to launch staking of its new BEAMX governance token on October 21st, 2021

With US $2 million in funds raised, Beam is poised to launch the best-in-class confidential-DeFi ecosystem complete with DAPPs, staking, bridges, confidential price target assets and more!. Singapore, Month Date, 2021 — Beam, the leading layer-1 privacy blockchain, announces the launch of $BEAM staking and the $BEAMX governance token set...
MARKETS
austinnews.net

The Power Play by The Market Herald Announces Interviews with SoLVBL Solutions, Xebra Brands Ltd., Prophecy DeFi, and Max Resource on Latest Company News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with SoLVBL Solutions, Xebra Brands Ltd., Prophecy DeFi, and Max Resource discussing their latest press releases. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Greed Postpones Cardano until Q1 2022 to Launch the Binance Blockchain part of the Ecosystem Sunday October 24th

The Greed Ecosystem, founded by Grammy Award winning producers Cool & Dre and lead developer Peter Parente (Captain Awesome) will be postponing the Cardano. Blockchain launch until the first quarter of 2022. We originally hoped to launch on Cardano closer to the September 12th Date when they released their smart contracts, but the longer they delay to go live because of scalability issues the more concerned our developers became with how the congestion would be handled when live. These issues caused our techs to become more cautious and warned that once live they would still want an ample amount of time to see how the blockchain kept up with processing the volume of all the new smart contracts launching at the same time. That would put earliest launch happening going into the holidays and missing out on the beginning of the bull run. Our team had every scenario planned out and were able to shift gears and take advantage of the current situation.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfth#Private#Mxp#Defi
NEWSBTC

FreeTON Set to Launch Groundbreaking Bridge DAO at the End of October

DeFi developer Broxus has announced that their planned FreeTON Bridge DAO will be activated at the end of October. The DAO will boost second-layer ecosystem development, including expansion of the FreeTON Bridge’s multichain structure. Bridges in DeFi act as links between different independent blockchains. This can be crucial given how...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

What time is the Apple event today in the UK? How to watch live

Apple is about to hold its latest event, and it promises to be “Unleashed”.Beyond putting the word central in its invitations, it has not said what it is planning to announce during the event.Rumours suggest, however, that there will be at least one new Mac, as well as potentially other long-rumoured products such as updated AirPods.Everything will be revealed, however, when the live stream begins at 10am local pacific time on Monday. That is 6pm in the UK.While the time is the same as usual, the date is strange: Apple rarely holds events on Mondays. Its decision to do so...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

iQoo Z5x set to launch on October 20; key specs leaked

Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo had recently unveiled the iQoo Z5 in India. Now the company has confirmed the launch of yet another phone in the Z5 lineup back home in China. According to the official updates, the iQoo Z5x will be unveiled on October 20 and is available for pre-order via Vivo’s official online store in China. The company via a Weibo post has teased some of the key details of the upcoming smartphone ahead of the launch.
CELL PHONES
startupsac.com

October 22 is the IP Global Diversity and Investment Summit

The Inclusivity Project is hosting its second Global Diversity and Investment Summit on Friday, October 22 from 10 AM to Noon PT in partnership with the NorCal SBDC. The event is free, virtual and features a great lineup of a lineup of acclaimed investors and BIPOC entrepreneur supporters sharing their insights and strategies for entrepreneurs of color on how to start and scale their new ventures.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Celebrities
casinobeats.com

Eurasian Gaming launches on the Salsa Tech platform

Salsa Technology has launched an array of igaming titles from Eurasian Gaming onto its Salsa Gator content aggregation platform. The online casino games provider says that it has “huge expectations” for the partnership, which sees Salsa become a strategic partner for its expansion across Latin American markets. Salsa’s aggregator integration...
GAMBLING
Flight Global.com

Collins launches cloud-based business-aviation platform

Collins Aerospace is showcasing Izon, a cloud-based business-aviation platform that integrates various operational services and will be compatible with some third-party-developed applications, after a launch just ahead of coming to Las Vegas. The product, revealed by the aerospace giant on 7 October, will be accessible on mobile devices and available...
SOFTWARE
themusicuniverse.com

Republic launches music NFT investment platform

Fans share the royalties and artists control their music. Republic, a leading investment platform, has unveiled that they will begin hosting opportunities to invest in music royalties through their latest launch, Republic Music. The first artists slated to pioneer the movement are rap royalty Lil Pump and powerhouse DJ and producer KSHMR. These artists are brought to Republic’s ecosystem by Opulous, a blockchain platform from the founders of award-winning distribution and record label services company Ditto Music.
MUSIC
gsmarena.com

Realme GT Neo2 India launch set for October 13

Last month, Mr. Madhav Sheth - VP of Realme and CEO of Realme India, Europe, and Latin America - confirmed that the GT Neo2 will launch in India in October. Today, the company announced that the GT Neo2 will debut in the brand's biggest market on October 13. The launch event will begin at 12:30PM local time and be live-streamed on Realme's official YouTube channel and Facebook page.
NFL
Variety

Rome MIA Market Chief Lucia Milazzotto Steps Down to Head New Cinecittà Studios Marketing Unit

Rome’s MIA film and TV market chief Lucia Milazzotto is stepping down to head up a newly created sales and marketing unit of Italy’s Cinecittà Studios which is undergoing a radical revamp and looking to become continental Europe’s top production hub. The surprise announcement, made on Thursday by Istituto Luce-Cinecittà CEO Nicola Maccanico, comes just days after MIA wrapped its seventh edition on Sunday, having boosted its standing on the global calendar as a prominent emerging industry hub in Europe. Who will replace Milazzotto at MIA’s helm is still unclear. Milazzotto’s move from MIA, which she shepherded to success, to Cinecittà is...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Comcast Launches XClass TV, Its First TV Sets in the U.S., Taking Streaming Platform Direct-to-Consumer

Comcast is going direct-to-consumer — offering streaming TV services to consumers across the U.S., including outside its traditional service areas — with XClass TV, a new line of smart television sets built for streaming. For the first time, Comcast’s streaming-entertainment platform will be available to consumers across the U.S., without...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

South Korea launches first domestic space rocket but mission fails

South Korea launched its first domestically developed space rocket on Thursday but failed to put its dummy payload into orbit, a setback in the country's attempts to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations. The Korea Space Launch Vehicle II, informally called Nuri and emblazoned with a South Korean flag, rose upwards from Goheung on the southern coast trailing a column of flame. All three stages of the rocket worked, taking it to an altitude of 700 kilometres, and the 1.5-tonne payload separated successfully, President Moon Jae-in said after watching the launch at the control centre. But "putting a dummy satellite into orbit remains an unfinished mission", he announced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
austinnews.net

CSPro Chain Announces Its CSPRO Token Presale

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / CSPro Chain is excited to announce the launch of its smart chain token, CSPRO. CSPRO is a token of the BEP-20 standard in the Binance smart chain network with a unique algorithm and technical functions. It was developed as a fully decentralized application (DApp). The main task that CSPRO sets itself is to make mining accessible for all people on the planet regardless of their place of residence and access to cheap electricity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
austinnews.net

Karnataka as Startup capital of Asia offers Digi tech ecosystem, says Minister Ashwatha Narayana

Dubai [UAE], October 18 (ANI): At Dubai World Expo-2020, Karnataka Minister Dr.C.N.Ashwatha Narayana said that Digi tech ecosystem in Karnataka offers plenty to innovate. In his opening remarks at 'Dubai World Expo-2020' on 'How Karnataka has emerged as the Startup capital of Asia', he emphasized entrepreneurs from across India are increasingly making Karnataka the place for starting as well as scaling up.
INDIA
austinnews.net

Investing in Manganese - Facts Revealed in Rene Perras' Interview with Manganese Visionary Martin Kepman.

New Brunswick, Canada - In addition to being an essential ingredient in the process of manufacturing steel, the demand for refined and purified manganese in the electric vehicle (EV) industry and the stored energy sector is on the rise. As new technologies are developed to reduce industry reliance on unethical, unsustainable, and expensive cobalt, manganese looks to be a suitable alternative.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Lowe’s Launches Omnichannel Advertising Platform

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. on Wednesday (Oct. 13) announced the creation of a retail media service that includes a variety of omnichannel advertising services to boost brands’ positions in the home lifestyle landscape. Lowe’s One Roof Media Network will include data-driven insights into customer behavior and home-based trends with a customized...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy