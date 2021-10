“No need to cry, because life is a carnival, and it’s more beautiful to live singing.”. It’s Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month! Let us honor and recognize the contributions and history of Americans whose ancestry traces back to 20 countries in Latin America. The Hispanic/Latinx community is beautiful, huge, and diverse; there are almost 60 million Hispanics and Latinx individuals living in the U.S. alone. Their history should not go unheard, so join us to pay tribute to these amazing gente!

HERKIMER, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO