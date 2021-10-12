airSlate Honored As Silver Stevie Award Winner In 2021 Stevie Awards For Great Employers

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – A pair of Bay Area Jefferson Award winners have received a national honor for their roles in bridging the digital divide on tribal lands. Mariel Triggs and Martin Casado have connected nearly two million people to spectrum on Native American tribal lands through their nonprofit, MuralNet in Oakland. The pair is opening doors to opportunities like virtual school and online doctor’s visits for tribes in isolated rural areas. For their work, Triggs received the surprise announcement over Zoom from Multiplying Good, the nonprofit behind the Jefferson Awards. The pair had won a national Jefferson Award. “Whoa! That’s amazing!” Triggs exclaimed. Triggs and...

