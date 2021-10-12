CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

airSlate Honored As Silver Stevie Award Winner In 2021 Stevie Awards For Great Employers

austinnews.net
 8 days ago

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / airSlate, a leader in document workflow automation solutions, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the HR category in the sixth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers, a recognition of the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Winners of Great Rivers Biennial Art Awards announced

Three artists working in St. Louis have been chosen from 105 applicants for the 10th Great Rivers Biennial Arts Award Program. Yowshien Kuo, Yvonne Osei and Jon Young each receives $20,000 and will have their art showcased in September 2022 at Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis. An initiative between CAM...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
carehomeprofessional.com

LIC AWARDS 2021 WINNER: Lifetime Achievement Award

This award honours someone who has devoted 35 years of their life to the care sector. And the winner is Derek Luckhurst, founder and chairman of Agincare. Derek founded his company in 1986 with a single care home in Weymouth, Dorset. He and his family lived on site, and he got to know care inside-out by delivering it on a day-to-day basis.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

M-Files Honors 2021 Global Partner Award Winners

M-Files Recognizes Top Partners for Outstanding Channel Program Achievements in Sales, Marketing, Development, and Delivery. M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, announced the winners of the 2021 M-Files Global Partner Awards, which honors top performance across the M-Files global partner ecosystem. Winners were announced during the company’s Global Partner Conference held virtually October 12 and 13. The award winners were cited for achievements in channel program excellence and sales and marketing innovation based on M-Files technology. Global and regional award winners include:
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Maggie Gallagher
martechseries.com

Three TrueBlue Brand Leaders Recognized with Top Honors in 2021 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

PeopleReady, PeopleScout and TrueBlue leaders singled out for industry innovation through digital transformation, marketing and product. TrueBlue is proud to announce that three of its brand leaders have been selected as winners of four 2021 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business. The company was also recognized for winning more than three nominations in this year’s awards.
BUSINESS
Modesto Bee

Who took top honors in Modesto area music? Award winners announced

Thousands voted for this year’s Modesto Area Music Association Awards, presented Tuesday evening at an invitation-only event. Better known as the MAMAs, the awards annually recognize local performers, venues and events. According to the music association’s co-founder Chris Murphy, 4,000 votes were cast online, including some from outside the country.
MODESTO, CA
Mining Journal

GINCC annual award winners announced

ISHPEMING — The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce announces its Annual Awards for 2021. Winners are nominated by the community and then voted on by the GINCC board of directors. Nominations are based on community contributions, actions and involvement in the economic health of the area. ≤ Business of...
ISHPEMING, MI
Effingham Radio

October Shining Star Award Winner

Dairy Queen of Effingham knows that our future is with the youth of our community and they recognize Amelia Zerrusen from Kings Kids Preschool as the Oct. Shining Star award winner. DQ believes that our children need to be encouraged for their good efforts. Amelia was selected by her school...
EFFINGHAM, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Silver#Boxing#Ma Accesswire#The Stevie Awards#Stevies#Greek
austinnews.net

BOOKR Kids Names James R. Lewis As Director Of Business Development

EdTech Industry Senior Executive To Head Business Affairs Worldwide For Leading Global Producer Of Award-Winning Digital Education Tools For Schools And Homes. BUDAPEST, HUNGARY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Reflecting the company's impressive growth throughout the global EdTech marketplace, BOOKR Kids has added a new executive to its senior ranks appointing James R. Lewis to serve as Director of Business Development. Headquartered in the US, Lewis will report to Dorka Horvath, Chief Executive Officer of the Budapest-based innovator in the design and production of cutting-edge digital interactive tools for grade schools and homes worldwide.
BUSINESS
lstribune.net

Learning For Life Award Winner

The Lee’s Summit School District celebrated Melisha Colon as the September 2021 Learning for Life Award recipient. Colleagues nominated the district English Language Development coordinator, who was previously based at Prairie View Elementary LSR7 as a R-7 Online Academy second grade/ELD teacher. They cited the following in their nominations:. •...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
abcnews4.com

Latino Business of the Year award winner honored at ceremony Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Iskra C. Perez Salcedo, CEO of IPS Accounting Services/Consulting, will receive the Latino Business of the Year award Friday evening for her contributions to the Charleston area. Vanessa Mota, CEO of Mota Enterprises, LLC, established the Charleston South Carolina Latino Business of the Year Award. Her...
CHARLESTON, SC
CBS San Francisco

Jefferson Awards: Bay Area Winners Receive National Honor For Bridging Digital Divide On Tribal Lands

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – A pair of Bay Area Jefferson Award winners have received a national honor for their roles in bridging the digital divide on tribal lands. Mariel Triggs and Martin Casado have connected nearly two million people to spectrum on Native American tribal lands through their nonprofit, MuralNet in Oakland. The pair is opening doors to opportunities like virtual school and online doctor’s visits for tribes in isolated rural areas. For their work, Triggs received the surprise announcement over Zoom from Multiplying Good, the nonprofit behind the Jefferson Awards. The pair had won a national Jefferson Award. “Whoa! That’s amazing!” Triggs exclaimed. Triggs and...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Design World Network

2021 LEAP Awards winners are unveiled!

Winning entries in the 2021 LEAP (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) Awards were announced by WTWH Media today in 12 categories:. These brands cross four of the company’s design engineering brands: Design World, Fluid Power World, Fastener Engineering, and EE World. This year’s winners were chosen by an independent judging panel of 12 engineering and academic professionals. For each category, judges could award Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Honorable Mentions, but note that all categories do not necessarily have all of these medalists, based on the scoring. The winners are:
TECHNOLOGY
Ledger Independent

Local Chamber named award winner

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives announced the 2021 KCCE Annual Excellence Awards recently and the Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of commerce was among the recipients. These awards pay tribute to local chambers of commerce in areas of operational excellence that include membership growth and retention, website, social media, special...
MAYSVILLE, KY
austinnews.net

IIOT-OXYS, Inc. Enters into NDA with a Strategic New England-Based Metal Component Processing Consultancy

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / IIOT-OXYS, Inc. (OTC PINK:ITOX) announced the execution of a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with a strategic New England-Based metal component processing consultancy. 'This new partner expands a strategic move for IIOT-OXYS, Inc. previously announced in July', explained Cliff Emmons, CEO of IIOT-OXYS,...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 23rd Annual SoCalBio Conference

Presentation to highlight Mosaic's naturally-derived immuno-oncology candidate, MIE-101 Intratumoral administration of MIE-101 activates immune cells to initiate potent, systemic and durable antitumor immunity. NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. ('Mosaic' or the 'Company'), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
austinnews.net

Prysmian Group Completes Brand Integration to Better Serve Critical Infrastructure in North America

Synergic Product Offering will Improve Customer Experience. HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / With a focus on the enablement of the energy transition and digital transformation in North America, Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems, provides the innovative products and services critical to leading the way to a more sustainable future. Following the company's acquisition of General Cable in 2018, Prysmian Group North America is thrilled to announce the completed brand integration process which now reflects a synergistic, integrated and contemporary ecosystem, creating a better customer experience.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy