CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Pinterest Partners with Chicago Artist to Promote Mental Health

By Shera Strange, Contributing Writer
Chicago Defender
Chicago Defender
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the help from Pinterest, real-life Pins, immersive art, and community programming, “Havens: Invest in Rest” is a site-specific installation by Chicago-based artist Dwight White. Dedicated to bringing the anti-burnout oasis to life, “Havens: Invest in Rest” is an online and offline destination exploring the relationship between mental health and rest. On Sunday, October 10th, the world recognized World Mental Health Day with a variety of activities. In Chicago Southside Bronzeville neighborhood, the Boxville community came together with a two-day immersive experience highlighting the importance of rest, relaxation, and emotional well-being. In honor of World Mental Health Day, Pinterest shared some of the latest ways people turn to the social media platform for news on community giving and the launching of “Havens”, a space for community-driven inspiration.

chicagodefender.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Chicago Defender

“VaxAMillion” Community Event Seeks to Motivate the Youth to get Vaccinated

Chicago State Foundation has partnered with The Chicago Urban League, and the Bronzeville Children’s Museum to plan and execute an outreach campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The VaxAMillion campaign will motivate and incentivize young African Americans – a group with the lowest vaccination rates on Chicago’s South Side. The campaign kicked off with a content creation contest where CSU students, Chicago Urban League Youth, and Bronzeville Children’s Museum patrons were tasked with creating one-minute video concepts to discuss why everyone must be vaccinated.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Facebook Launches #BuyBlack Friday Initiative To Support Black Businesses

As Black Friday nears, Facebook has ushered in an initiative to support Black businesses called #BuyBlack Friday. Beginning November 5, the social media site will host live shows that highlight Black businesses across the country. Each episode will be hosted by comedian Phoebe Robinson with special appearances from Janet Mock, Elaine Welteroth and Tayla Parx. Also, #BuyBlack collections will be available through the shopping feature on both Facebook and Instagram. Adding on, Facebook will also dedicate a portion of its Good Ideas Shop in Los Angeles to Black businesses this fall.
TECHNOLOGY
Chicago Defender

Artist Guy Stanley Philoche Partners with Gallery to Showcase Local Artists

The exhibition features well-known artists, including Guy Stanley Philoche, also known as the “People’s Artist,” a Haitian-born modern artist known for his sophisticated layering techniques and use of unique textiles. The exhibition also includes some artists from his collections, including Toronto-based photographer Laura Jane Petelk, Roddy Wilderman, Ani & Andrew Abakumovs, Ronnie Rob, Udo Sprietenzbafrth, Greg Gemery, Larry Stewart, and more. While the exhibition features well-known artists, Guy also provides an opportunity to bring lesser-known artists to the forefront by giving them a chance to showcase their work. “When COVID hit, I realized that this was something different.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago Defender

Howard University Students Organize To Protest Poor Living Conditions

Poor living conditions at Howard University have frustrated a number of students across campus. In a tweet, one student explained that “there are rats and roaches in the cafe, students without housing and mold in the limited housing that is available.” To combat these issues, WJLA reports that students have come together to form The Live Movement and request the following accommodations:
PROTESTS
Chicago Defender

Administrator Tells Teachers To Present ‘Opposing’ Views To Holocaust

Members of the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, Texas are in hot water after making a disrespectful comment during a training session last week. Last week, the Carroll Independent School District Board voted to reprimand a fourth-grade teacher for keeping an anti-racism book in her classroom. Four days later, a school administrator by the name of Gina Peddy led a training session for teachers to discuss what books are and are not allowed in the classroom. During the session, Peddy told educators that if they were going to have books teaching students about the Holocaust they had to have books discussing “opposing views.”
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Chicago Defender

Chicago Rapper Vic Mensa Talks Mental Wellness on Clubhouse Panel

Clubhouse, the social audio app, and The SpringHill Company, the media conglomerate spearheaded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, partnered to create audio programming that best elevates authentic conversation surrounding big moments in sports and culture. With a successful September lineup behind them, the company has a new room coming to the SpringHill Club. On Thursday, October 14, they will host a panel addressing mental health.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Pinterest Partners#Chicago Artist#World Mental Health Day#African Americans
Chicago Defender

Art and Activism with Artist, Raymond Thomas

“Our Tomorrow Happened Yesterday” is the fourth in an ongoing series of art exhibitions curated and created by artist Raymond A. Thomas. These exhibits explore the notions of Blackness, Black culture, and art activism in these times. The St. Louis native has cultivated his passion into a vibrant artistic practice...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

History Revels Itself at Kimpton Gray Hotel

J.B. Stradford was one of the wealthiest men in Tulsa, Oklahoma in the early 1900’s. Despite being born the son of a slave, J.B. attended Oberlin College and Indiana University Law School. He became a successful entrepreneur who owned multiple businesses on Black Wall Street including The Stradford Hotel, which housed over 50 rooms, a grand lobby, banquet hall, pool hall, barbershop, restaurant, and drug store. He was well-respected and a peacemaker who was erroneously accused of inciting the Tulsa Massacre of 1921. He died a fugitive while living in Chicago, but received an executive pardon from the Governor of Oklahoma in 1996.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Grammy Award Winner Common To Make Education More Accessible with Unity

Unity the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, announced today a partnership with Emmy, Grammy and Academy Award-winning artist, actor, author and activist, Common. As part of this partnership, Unity will provide grant funding and educational software licenses to Common’s Chicago-based creative arts school, Art in Motion (AIM), to support its programming and the integration of Unity into the school’s curriculum, providing students with access to RT3D development, preparing them for the jobs of tomorrow. Additionally, Unity and Common are co-launching a brand new extension of the Unity for Humanity grant: The ‘Imagine’ Grant, awarded to the project that best inspires audiences to ‘Imagine a Better World.’
EDUCATION
Chicago Defender

Terrence Jenkins Teams Up With Maytag To Fight Food Insecurity

Terrence Jenkins is giving back in a big way thanks to a new partnership with leading appliance brand Maytag and the Boys & Girls Club of America. The Academy Award-winning actor-host teamed up with Maytag and the nonprofit on the newly launched Feel Good Fridge initiative to help fight food insecurity. Through the initiative, ten Maytag refrigerators will be placed in Boys & Girls Clubs across the country to help families gain access to healthy food. By next year, the goal is to increase the number of fridges to 30 clubs in underserved communities.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Public Health
Chicago Defender

La’Keisha Gray-Sewell is Empowering Young Black Girls with the “Girls Like Me” Project.

La’Keisha Gray-Sewell is an internationally recognized urban girls advocate, media literacy expert, and speaker. She founded the Girls Like Me Project, Inc. to train girls in media literacy and empower them. The Girls Like Me Project has served over 700 girls through its transformative programs and vents. A graduate of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale advocates for girls and is unapologetic about raising healthy and liberated black girls. Inspired by volunteering at her child’s school, she noticed “mean girl” and hypersexualized behavior from young girls as young as 4th grade and began gathering young girls together initially through a book club that grew into something even bigger.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

OP-ED: “In the Name of Education”

When Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered the closure of all schools in Illinois on March 13, 2020, no one imagined what was to come. It would be over a year before I would return to my classroom. For some, it would be almost two years. Despite what many believed, educators were in a panic. Our world was turned upside down. We were forced to learn how to do school all over again. There was new technology to be learned. There were new schedules to create, new lessons to plan, and new ways of communication. We had to adapt quickly.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

EPIC Academy H.S. Selected as Site for Chicago Architecture Biennial

Epic Academy High School was the recipient of a sustainable outdoor learning lab. The Skidmore, Owens and Merrill (SOM) design team created a robotically fabricated timber pavilion (SPLAM: Spatial Laminated Timber) for Chicago’s EPIC Academy south side campus as part of the Chicago Architecture Biennial. The new pavilion is a permanent addition to EPIC Academy’s campus, one of Chicago’s most innovative high schools.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Noname Officially Opens The Radical Hood Library In Los Angeles

After months of planning and construction, Noname has officially opened the doors to her Radical Hood Library in Los Angeles. On Saturday, the “Yesterday” singer’s prestigious book club opened a headquarters for her popular club, which she launched in 2019. The Noname Book Club’s Twitter account released a statement saying:
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Who is Sharna Jenkins and Why You Need to Know Her

Sharna (Ms. J) Jenkins. A native of the historic Harlem, New York, she is the founder of Theater in Motion and Ms. J Script. As a writer, director, and producer Ms. J. is a voice for the silenced actor and theater lover who uses her gifts to speak through and for the people. As a student of the arts, Sharna has studied opera, jazz, musical theater, and theater writing. She began scriptwriting directly after high school, writing her first off-broadway play. For more than fifteen years, Ms. J has written, directed, and produced several theatrical off-broadway productions; “Sleeping Generation,” “Daddy’s Girl,” and “Like Me Love Me Love You.”
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Former, CPS CEO, Janice Jackson Joins Hope Chicago

After taking some much-needed time off after stepping down as the CEO of Chicago Public Schools, Dr. Janice Jackson announced today she is joining HOPE Chicago, a scholarship program to provide help for students and parents. Co-Founded by Pete Kadens and Ted Koenig, Hope Chicago is a first-of-its-kind two-generation scholarship...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Dr. Kerry Mitchell Brown Transforms Racial Equity in Corporations

Dr. Kerry Mitchell Brown leads an organizational development consulting firm, KMB, that partners with leaders and organizations to solve complex organizational and people challenges that interfere with strong, sustainable results and long-term organizational health. Dr. Brown has extensive experience in issues of racial equity, organizational development, and capacity building and has supported numerous organizations that center and prioritize confronting racism, specifically anti-Black racism, in analysis and action.
ECONOMY
Chicago Defender

Chicago Defender

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy