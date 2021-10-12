Pinterest Partners with Chicago Artist to Promote Mental Health
With the help from Pinterest, real-life Pins, immersive art, and community programming, “Havens: Invest in Rest” is a site-specific installation by Chicago-based artist Dwight White. Dedicated to bringing the anti-burnout oasis to life, “Havens: Invest in Rest” is an online and offline destination exploring the relationship between mental health and rest. On Sunday, October 10th, the world recognized World Mental Health Day with a variety of activities. In Chicago Southside Bronzeville neighborhood, the Boxville community came together with a two-day immersive experience highlighting the importance of rest, relaxation, and emotional well-being. In honor of World Mental Health Day, Pinterest shared some of the latest ways people turn to the social media platform for news on community giving and the launching of “Havens”, a space for community-driven inspiration.chicagodefender.com
Comments / 0