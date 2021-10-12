Pinterest Partners with Chicago Artist to Promote Mental Health

When Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered the closure of all schools in Illinois on March 13, 2020, no one imagined what was to come. It would be over a year before I would return to my classroom. For some, it would be almost two years. Despite what many believed, educators were in a panic. Our world was turned upside down. We were forced to learn how to do school all over again. There was new technology to be learned. There were new schedules to create, new lessons to plan, and new ways of communication. We had to adapt quickly.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO