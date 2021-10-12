Here's Everything Coming To Disney+ This Month
Boys and girls of every age, wouldn’t you like to see something strange? Luckily, Disney+ is here for the best holiday, Halloween, when we ride with the moon, and the pumpkins scream. Not only are there new episodes of series for fans to check out and classic movies to watch while the trick-or-treaters are out, but there are new Halloween specials to add thrills and chills, and laughs of course. Here what’s coming to Disney+ in October 2021.www.elitedaily.com
Comments / 0