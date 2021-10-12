Here's Everything Coming To Disney+ This Month

When the original adaptation of author Jenny Han’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before arrived on Netflix in the summer of 2018, an instant rom-com hit launched a trilogy of movies for the streaming service. But now that the To All The Boys saga is over, Netflix had to get a little creative to continue its corner of the Han-iverse. That’s why the next project isn’t an adaptation of a Han book, but rather a new story spun off of the To All The Boys franchise: a series called XO, Kitty, which will give the youngest Covey sister and franchise fan-favorite a story of her own.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO