STYX And NANCY WILSON Announce January/February 2022 Las Vegas Residency

Adele fans have been chasing pavements when it comes to a new album, but there may be a glimmer of hope. Adele rose to fame when her debut album, 19, dropped back in 2008. It was at the 2009 Grammy Awards that the then 20-year-old singer-songwriter won Best New Artist and her career really started to take off. Now, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter has over a dozen Grammy awards under her belt and it has now been about 6 years since fans have heard new music from her. Naturally, they've been starving for any possible sign of new music. Well, lucky for them, Adele posted a twenty-second teaser of what seems to be an upcoming single.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO