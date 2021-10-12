STYX And NANCY WILSON Announce January/February 2022 Las Vegas Residency
Legendary rockers STYX are kicking off their 50th-anniversary year by taking the Las Vegas stage once again for an unforgettable five-night engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas along with very special guest, multi-platinum Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame rocker Nancy Wilson (HEART). The shows will be held on January 28 and January 29 and February 2, February 4 and February 5, 2022. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.blabbermouth.net
