CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

15 Shoes and Handbags to Jazz Up Any Fall Outfit

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbGB2_0cOpuAXe00
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Your outfit is only as good as the accessories you team it with — and the shoes and handbags you choose to wear are the most important! That’s exactly why we like to switch up our purses and footwear every season. As the weather changes, what we wear naturally does as well — and it’s also a great excuse for Us to treat ourselves.

Below, we’ve picked out our absolute favorite handbags and shoes that are ideal for the fall months. If you’re itching for a mini accessories shopping spree to celebrate the start of the season, keep reading to check out our picks!

1. Our Absolute Favorite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jwSt9_0cOpuAXe00
JW PEI Gabbi Bag Amazon

This is one of Instagram’s favorite bags right now, and with good reason! We adore the ruched texture of the vegan leather material and how comfortably you can wear the purse over your shoulder. It’s simply divine!

2. We Also Love: This House Of Want vegan leather clutch is another textured style that shoppers are seriously obsessed with!

3. We Can’t Forget: Bucket bags are always a solid choice, and this one from Street Level is absolutely adorable!

4. Best Roomy Crossbody: This purse from Kurt Geiger London has a square design that’s compact yet surprisingly roomy!

5. Best Travel Tote: If you need a larger bag that you can take with you to work or for a busy day out, this leather tote from Madewell is a smart investment!

6. Favorite Top Handle Bag: We’re obsessed with vintage-style bags like this one from ALDO. It can elevate your #OOTD in an instant!

7. Best Everyday Purse: This BROMEN hobo bag is the type of purse you can always rely on if you don’t know what else to team with your look!

8. Favorite ’90s-Style Purse: This shoulder bag from DOREAMALOE totally reminds Us of the purses that were popular in the ’90s and early 2000s — swoon!

9. Our Absolute Favorite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ipJum_0cOpuAXe00
Franco Sarto Women’s Carolynn Loafer Flat Amazon

Loafers with a vintage vibe are going to be everywhere this season! You can dress them up or down — and even rock them with casual staples like leggings and joggers!

Get the Franco Sarto Women’s Carolynn Loafer Flat for prices starting at $66, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

9. We Also Love: Pointed-toe flats like this pair from Sam Edelman are an easy choice if you want to wear a smart and sophisticated shoe that’s also beyond comfy!

10. We Can’t Forget: Another sleek staple shoe that everyone should own is a pair of timeless pumps, and these beauties from Cole Haan are incredibly comfortable!

11. Favorite Show-Stopping Pumps: These heels from Steve Madden have a dramatic tall stiletto heel, and we’re crushing on all of the different color and print options!

12. Best Lug Sole Boots: The chunky aesthetic of these Chelsea boots from BP. are another trend that we’re immediately embracing this fall!

13. Best Tall Leather Boots: You can wear these bestselling knee-high boots from J.Crew with dresses, leggings or jeans!

14. Favorite Kitten Heels: These Tory Burch pumps have a more comfortable two-inch heel that’s far more manageable than the taller versions we mentioned earlier.

15. Best Western-Style Boots: We love the modern look of these boots from DREAM PAIRS that offer just a touch of western flair!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
bravotv.com

Gia Giudice's Polished Work Outfit Is Perfect for Fall

On the weekends, Gia Giudice relaxes in crop tops, patterned pants, and — when the occasion calls for it — chic party dresses or cute bikinis. But on weekdays, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter focuses on putting together suited-for-work ensembles. And as usual, she nails it. In an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Gives Fall’s Biggest Shoe Trend a Daring Twist in Just a Bodysuit & Combat Boots

Ciara is making a case for this season’s biggest boot trend with a little help from her own label. The “Level Up” singer showed off new pieces from her LITA by Ciara brand on Instagram yesterday, modeling a selection of combat boots matched to just a long-sleeve bodysuit — similar tops retail for $168 at Nordstrom. The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit benefiting programs to empower young women. View...
NFL
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Wrapped Minidress & Bronze Heels at ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Tiffany Haddish turned heads at “The Harder They Fall” movie premiere last night. The “Girls Trip” actress attended the red carpet ahead of the Netflix film premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. For the event, Haddish modeled an Alexandre Vauthier olive green and crystal-embroidered minidress from the pre-fall ’20 collection. The dress features long sleeves, an asymmetrical hem and a high neckline. Haddish kept her accessories minimal but added silver sparkly jewelry to acccent the look. For her footwear, the actress decided on bronze-colored heels. Her shimmery shoes featured an open toe, as well as ankle and toe straps, with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Madden
Footwear News

Ciara Shows Some ‘Love’ for Her New Fashion Line in Bodysuit & Combat Boots

Ciara took to Instagram yesterday to plead for “LOVE. That’s all,” while sporting some of her fashion line LITA’s latest merchandise. Donning her Higher Love combat boots with their 1.5-inch heel, utilitarian silhouette, contrasting black outsole and white leather finish, the “Level Up” singer also had on her brand’s dark blue bodysuit teamed with a marshmallow-white top hat, all while striking a pose in her bedroom. Across her right shoulder, she draped a matching towel with the word “Love” embroidered, a shout-out to LITA’s motto “Love Is The Answer.” Finishing off the outfit, she accessorized with a minimalist gold necklace and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Confirmed: Jennifer Lopez Swears By This Luxe Outfit Color For Fall

Whether or not a neutral, monochromatic outfit is a faux pas has remained one of fashion’s most contested hot button issues. The age-old debate goes something like this: Is a look void of vibrancy dull? Or, on the opposite end, does it represent the pinnacle of effortless glamour? Some fashion insiders, notably Anna Wintour, fall into the former camp (“Don’t wear all black,” she said in her 73 Questions video for Vogue, as she finds it “too gloomy” like funeral garb.). Others, however, proudly endorse an all-neutral look. For instance, Jennifer Lopez wore two brown outfits back to back in just one weekend. And since Lopez’s ensembles both utilized a rich mahogany color palette, as opposed to an inky black one, perhaps even the steadfast Wintour would approve.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Gets Edgy in a Red Feather Dress & Leather Gloves for ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Kelly Rowland brought edgy glamour to “The Harder They Fall” premiere in Los Angeles last night. Walking the red carpet for the Netflix film, the Destiny’s Child alumna went bold in a one-shouldered gown and slick black leather gloves; her dress for the event featured a coating of endless red and black feathers atop a high-slit silhouette and a  chunky leather belt. To keep the focus on her gown, Rowland went for a classic sandal when it came to footwear. The lifted black shoes included a rounded toe with a securing strap across the front and ankle, all balanced with a stiletto heel. When it comes to fashion, Rowland herself is known for staying on top of trends for both her red carpet attire and her off-duty looks. Her rotation of designer duds includes pieces from Michael Costello, Georges Hobeika, Alexander McQueen and more well-known labels. For more casual occasions, you can find the “Say My Name” performer in relaxed styles courtesy of Fabletics, Ivy Park x Adidas and even her own collaboration with JustFab. Flip through the gallery to discover Kelly Rowland’s statement shoe style from years past.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Beyoncé Wears Custom Black Dress for ‘The Harder They Fall’ Movie Premiere

Beyoncé brought her standout style to the premiere of Netflix’s new film, “The Harder They Fall.”. The music icon attended the film premiere Wednesday night in London wearing a custom look by Kosovo-based fashion designer Valdrin Sahiti. The formfitting black dress was designed with silk and velvet and featured a plunging neckline and asymmetric sculptural bustier.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Boots#Handbags#Vegan Leather#Shoes#Aldo#Bromen#Doreamaloe
whowhatwear

7 Handbag Trends to Buy and Skip This Fall, According to Our Editors

I always have my eye on the new handbag trends that are dropping and for fall 2021, there are so many new styles worth noting. If you took a look at my Slack messages, you’d find notes to our editors about some bags I’m thinking about adding to my cart. After all, our team of Who What Wear editors are experts about all of the new shopping on the market. Curious to find out their thoughts on the best new bags to buy, I asked our team to weigh in.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

4 Cute and Comfy adidas Outfits to Wear This Fall

Fall is officially here, which means it’s time to swap out your breezy sundresses and strappy sandals for some warmer pieces. And, if you’ve taken one glimpse at your closet to realize it’s currently in need of a major update, adidas has you covered with tons of stylish options for the season. Among its fall ’21 offerings, you’ll find everything from plush tracksuits to lightweight bombers and long-sleeved dresses to help you nail a cool street style aesthetic. Meanwhile, when temperatures really dip, you can reach for the brand’s equally coveted yet heftier alternatives like insulated puffer jackets, thick hoodies and...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Zendaya Takes Fall’s Riskiest Trend to New Heights for ‘Dune’ After-Party

Zendaya brought a glamorous edge to the “Dune” after-party in London last night. Stepping out after its red carpet premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, the movie’s leading lady took England by storm in another bold gown. The custom number comes courtesy of designer Nensi Dojaka, complete with a halter neckline, silky brown skirt and a unique heart cutout across the torso. Layered over a paneled bralette as well, the design taps into one of 2021’s boldest trends. Cutout designs are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes.From...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Beyoncé Brings Back an Iconic Hairstyle in Silky Slip Dress and Extra-Trendy Sandals in Italy With Jay-Z

Beyoncé’s latest look was sleek and silky — with a new hairstyle to match — for a date night in Italy. The “Flawless” singer’s latest outfit for an evening out with Jay-Z featured a draped silk dress by Saint Mojavi. The seafoam green Parla style featured a draped silhouette and a deep neckline. Always one for glamour, the musician accessorized with a crystal-covered clutch, oval-shaped sunglasses, large statement earrings and two diamond pendant necklaces. She also took the opportunity to share a new hairstyle featuring bangs, which she last wore in the mid-2010s during her “4” album era. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SPY

Our 14 Favorite Casual Men’s Shoes for Fall 2021

For the average style guy, casual shoes are a non-negotiable essential that makes life easier. It’s a pain, literally, to wake up every morning and throw on a pair of dress shoes without developing some sort of blister, cut or worse, a foot injury. Thankfully, men’s style in 2021 has skewed far more casual than ever, bringing the all-day shoe back into the conversation. For fall and winter 2021, the best men’s casual shoes are equal parts comfortable, laid back and stylish. The best casual shoes for men should be versatile enough to work with an array of outfits but also...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Mini Skirt is Back — Here’s How to Wear the Trend Now Through Next Year

Throughout modern fashion history, there are a handful of garments that keep coming back through the trend cycle: jeans, blazers, A-line skirts, white oxfords, sailor pants, t-shirts, and the list goes on. But none have the provocation of the mini skirt, the singular item that manages to both excite and offend each time it reappears. The garment is officially back in action, after spring ’22 runways confirmed what was already being seen in real life this summer (on the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Willow Smith and more). Miu Miu seemed to best embody the mini skirt’s shock...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Brings a Sleek Take to the Cutout Trend in Orange Dress and Trendy Mules at EMA Awards Gala

Julianne Hough revamped the cutout trend at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles this weekend. The “Footloose” star hit the red carpet at Gearbox in a dark orange midi dress by Aliette. The long-sleeved number featured numerous sparkly and metallic hexagons woven together to create an allover cutout effect. The look gained added sharpness from a coordinating belt and pointed shoulders. Hough’s outfit was complete with numerous diamond rings, earrings and a bright red clutch. The Kinrgy founder’s shoes of choice were also on-trend: a pair of square-toed mules. Hough’s featured a nude colorway and mesh straps, as well...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

This Is Why I'm Going to Zara for All My Fall Outfit Ideas

Last year, I wrote about how Net-a-Porter is one of my secret sources of outfit inspiration. It sounds so obvious, and, well, that's because it is, but I'd bet that most people wouldn't have considered it for this purpose. However, it isn't only the designer destinations that are acing it—the other platform that never fails to spark my imagination is Zara.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Byrdie

15 Fall Date Night Outfits to Summon Autumnal Romance

Autumn is officially here, which means it’s time to pull out our favorite sweaters, drink pumpkin spice like it’s your job, and get ready to fall in love. Whether you’re swiping through Tinder to find someone to go with on Instagramable dates or hitting the apple orchards with your long-time partner, autumn is the perfect season for cute date ideas, and even cuter fashion. Here are fifteen outfit choices for fifteen classic date ideas.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

13 Fun Fall Outfits That Revolve Around a Turtleneck

Once turtlenecks hit the garment racks, you know that painfully cold days are well on their way. The good news is, on top of being a practical fall and winter fashion staple, keeping you warm from fall until spring, there are always countless ways for how to wear turtlenecks. Whether...
APPAREL
vivaglammagazine.com

Why Sneakers are the Perfect Shoe Choice for Fall

A lot of women are now opting for sneakers because they offer a ton of benefits. For instance, they can provide comfort, allowing you to do various activities with ease. But, what makes this type of shoe the perfect footwear for fall? Here are some reasons sneakers are the perfect shoe choice for fall.
APPAREL
In Style

9 Grunge Outfits to Recreate This Fall

Break out the plaid and leather, because this '90s trend is fully back. When it comes to today's top fashion trends, it seems the '90s are here to stay. But along with all those preppy styles and sexy twisted halter-necks, another aesthetic has also reemerged: grunge. A grunge outfit doesn't...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy