15 Shoes and Handbags to Jazz Up Any Fall Outfit

Your outfit is only as good as the accessories you team it with — and the shoes and handbags you choose to wear are the most important! That’s exactly why we like to switch up our purses and footwear every season. As the weather changes, what we wear naturally does as well — and it’s also a great excuse for Us to treat ourselves.

Below, we’ve picked out our absolute favorite handbags and shoes that are ideal for the fall months. If you’re itching for a mini accessories shopping spree to celebrate the start of the season, keep reading to check out our picks!

1. Our Absolute Favorite

JW PEI Gabbi Bag Amazon

This is one of Instagram’s favorite bags right now, and with good reason! We adore the ruched texture of the vegan leather material and how comfortably you can wear the purse over your shoulder. It’s simply divine!

2. We Also Love: This House Of Want vegan leather clutch is another textured style that shoppers are seriously obsessed with!

3. We Can’t Forget: Bucket bags are always a solid choice, and this one from Street Level is absolutely adorable!

4. Best Roomy Crossbody: This purse from Kurt Geiger London has a square design that’s compact yet surprisingly roomy!

5. Best Travel Tote: If you need a larger bag that you can take with you to work or for a busy day out, this leather tote from Madewell is a smart investment!

6. Favorite Top Handle Bag: We’re obsessed with vintage-style bags like this one from ALDO. It can elevate your #OOTD in an instant!

7. Best Everyday Purse: This BROMEN hobo bag is the type of purse you can always rely on if you don’t know what else to team with your look!

8. Favorite ’90s-Style Purse: This shoulder bag from DOREAMALOE totally reminds Us of the purses that were popular in the ’90s and early 2000s — swoon!

9. Our Absolute Favorite

Franco Sarto Women’s Carolynn Loafer Flat Amazon

Loafers with a vintage vibe are going to be everywhere this season! You can dress them up or down — and even rock them with casual staples like leggings and joggers!

Get the Franco Sarto Women’s Carolynn Loafer Flat for prices starting at $66, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

9. We Also Love: Pointed-toe flats like this pair from Sam Edelman are an easy choice if you want to wear a smart and sophisticated shoe that’s also beyond comfy!

10. We Can’t Forget: Another sleek staple shoe that everyone should own is a pair of timeless pumps, and these beauties from Cole Haan are incredibly comfortable!

11. Favorite Show-Stopping Pumps: These heels from Steve Madden have a dramatic tall stiletto heel, and we’re crushing on all of the different color and print options!

12. Best Lug Sole Boots: The chunky aesthetic of these Chelsea boots from BP. are another trend that we’re immediately embracing this fall!

13. Best Tall Leather Boots: You can wear these bestselling knee-high boots from J.Crew with dresses, leggings or jeans!

14. Favorite Kitten Heels: These Tory Burch pumps have a more comfortable two-inch heel that’s far more manageable than the taller versions we mentioned earlier.

15. Best Western-Style Boots: We love the modern look of these boots from DREAM PAIRS that offer just a touch of western flair!

