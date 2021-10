One thing is for sure -- with the last couple of studies that have come out, Maine sure does expect nothing but excellence if you're going getting a secondary education here. Recently, WalletHub ranked the best colleges and universities in America (well, at least the Top 500). All six New England states made the list (which, you'd hope in a list of 500), with Massachusetts seeming to be the highest ranked in general (MIT took the #1 overall spot on the list.)

WATERVILLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO