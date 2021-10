Through traffic on Nebraska 2 between Lincoln and the Kansas City area will run up against road closed signs at the Missouri River bridge on two Sundays this month. The bridge will close temporarily between 9 and 10 a.m. on Oct. 17 and Oct. 31, which the Nebraska Department of Transportation said will allow farm equipment to safely pass between Nebraska and Iowa.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO