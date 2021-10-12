CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers in the power rankings before Week 6 vs. Vikings

Carolina Panthers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE - Follow five media outlets throughout the season as their writers update their NFL power rankings, presented by Daimler Trucks North America. ANALYSIS: "Christian McCaffrey returned to practice last week -- now the Panthers need their superstar RB back on Sundays. The Carolina offense sputtered again in a frustrating loss to the Eagles that featured three Sam Darnold interceptions and pass-protection issues that we didn't see before No. 22 exited with a hamstring injury in Week 3. Such is the importance of McCaffrey, a driving force in both the running and passing games. He seems especially essential to Darnold, whose turnover-prone ways have returned without his safety valve sliding out of the backfield. "Sam needs to take what's given him," Matt Rhule said. "If we do that, we'll get back on track quickly."

www.panthers.com

NFL

