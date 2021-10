A former sugar trader in the City of London, Jihan Abass knows the sweet taste of success. One particular moment to savor for the 27-year old entrepreneur came in May 2021, when her Nairobi-based insurance tech startup, Lami, raised its first institutional financing round. Initially funded by personal savings, the company took in $1.8 million from investors who share the founder’s belief in the power of mobile technology to deliver financial products at scale to an underserved market.

