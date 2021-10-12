Andrew Siciliano: Nothing went right for the Browns at the end of the Chargers game and that's disconcerting
Andrew Siciliano joined Baskin and Phelps to talk about the Browns' loss to the Chargers and the parts of the game that worried him going forward. He discusses Kevin Stefanski's play calling, whether or not Justin Herbert is the real deal, and if Baker Mayfield can step up in big moments. He also shared his opinions on the emerging situation with Jon Gruden, the Raiders, and the pending investigations on the Washington Football Team.
