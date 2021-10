Construction impacts: The city-parish is opening a hotline for businesses negatively impacted by MovEBR projects, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced today. Prior to the start of construction, businesses within a MovEBR project’s boundaries will receive a dedicated phone number for reporting any disruptions that impact their operations. This includes power outages or temporary loss of access to the business. The MovEBR rapid response team will meet with the affected business owner to gather information and photos and then send a report to project managers who will work to fix any issues. Get more information.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO