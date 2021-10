ASHTON — Local dry food manufacturer, Crest Foods Co, Inc., is hosting a job fair on Friday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mills & Petrie in Ashton. The company is hiring for a wide variety of positions including production, sanitation and maintenance. Crest Foods management will be hiring on the spot for all open positions across all three shifts.

