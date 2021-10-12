Chase Bryant And Girlfriend Selena Weber Announced Their Engagement

Photo: Getty Images

Chase Bryant and Selena Weber are engaged!

The couple took to Instagram to announce the news and show off Weber’s new ring, the two celebrating their engagement on Bryant’s 28th birthday. The couple both posted a shot that sees Weber showing off her new ring to Instagram, with Bryant captioning his post, “Can’t wait to spend forever with you my love. Best birthday present ever, was you saying yes to eternity!”

Weber also posted the picture to her own account, the model saying, “For anyone who knows me personally you know how badly I have always wanted to meet my person. To be with the one God intended me to have a happy life with. I can’t wait to express the happiness I feel in my heart right now. You are such a great man and I am so excited to marry you.”

The couple expanded their family in September, adopting a new puppy, Goose, to join their older dog Trigger.

In February, Bryant opened up to PEOPLE magazine about his 2018 suicide attempt. The country singer explained that he was so focused on chasing success, he wasn't allowing himself to seek out happiness. "So when I looked at it in that moment, it was like, life's too short, don't make it any shorter," Bryant said of his attempt. "It ain't worth it. We all have something to be thankful for, right? Looking back at it now, it's so weird. You're so dark and then all of a sudden you're like, 'OK, I got to get my s*** right so I can help somebody else."

Now, Bryant is in a better frame of mind. "Now I get to, hopefully, one day have kids of my own and raise a family of my own. And there's a lot to be thankful for. And I'm just thankful I made it out of that night."