The #1 Best Breakfast for a Vitamin D Boost, Says Science

We all know that standing in the sun for at least 5 to 30 minutes twice a week can help us get the sufficient amount of vitamin D we need. According to the Dietary Reference Intake, adults under the age of 70 need at least 600 international units (IU) of vitamin D a day, and adults over 70 need 800 IU. And yet, standing in the sun may not always be an option—especially during those winter months—so finding other ways to give your body a vitamin D boost is crucial. Food can be one way to get your vitamin D in, and wouldn't you know it, but there's one breakfast in particular that can give you a big vitamin D boost for the rest of the day.