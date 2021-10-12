CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Strickland laughs off Luke Rockhold withdrawal: ‘He was never going to make it to the fight’

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Strickland isn’t surprised in the slightest that his UFC 268 opponent didn’t make it to fight night. On Monday, Luke Rockhold announced that a back injury has forced him to withdraw from a scheduled middleweight bout with Strickland, which was to take place Nov. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. No timetable has been suggested for Rockhold’s return. The 36-year-old former UFC champion has not competed since July 2019.

www.mmafighting.com

