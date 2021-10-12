Sean Strickland laughs off Luke Rockhold withdrawal: ‘He was never going to make it to the fight’

Sean Strickland wants Belal Muhammad to know how excited he is to live out his desert fantasies with him. Sean Strickland has swiftly developed a reputation as one of the more, shall we say, ‘eccentric’ members of the UFC roster. In recent weeks, all that eccentricity was reserved mostly for his original UFC 268 opponent, Luke Rockhold. After going on vulgar rants aimed at Rockhold and threatening parking-lot violence, Strickland is now pushing out of the parking lot and venturing out into the desert. And he wants to take Belal Muhammad with him.

