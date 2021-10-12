Sean Strickland laughs off Luke Rockhold withdrawal: ‘He was never going to make it to the fight’
Sean Strickland isn’t surprised in the slightest that his UFC 268 opponent didn’t make it to fight night. On Monday, Luke Rockhold announced that a back injury has forced him to withdraw from a scheduled middleweight bout with Strickland, which was to take place Nov. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. No timetable has been suggested for Rockhold’s return. The 36-year-old former UFC champion has not competed since July 2019.www.mmafighting.com
