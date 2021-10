Jamie Lee Curtis’ daughter Ruby has opened up about coming out as transgender to her parents, revealing that the experience was “scary”.The 25-year-old spoke candidly about the conversation, which was set to take place last year between herself, her mother and her father, actor and comedian Christopher Guest, during an interview with People, where she recalled how she’d been “intimidated” but not worried about telling her parents.“It was scary - just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn’t know,” Ruby, a video editor for a YouTube personality, told the outlet. “It was intimidating - but I...

