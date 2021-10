UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns trashed “coward” Leon Edwards for reportedly turning down the Jorge Masvidal fight. Edwards and Masvidal got into it a few years ago at a UFC London event, where Masvidal struck Edwards backstage with his “three-piece and a soda” combo. Masvidal became a superstar following that incident and ended up fighting for the belt twice against Kamaru Usman, while Edwards has been fairly inactive since then. It’s now two years later, and these are still two of the best welterweights on the planet. With both Edwards and Masvidal currently without an upcoming fight, it does make sense for them to fight each other.

UFC ・ 10 DAYS AGO