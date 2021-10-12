CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Miya Marcano's Family Had Confronted Suspect About His "Obsession"

By Honey German
710 WOR
710 WOR
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13TFvE_0cOppb4W00

The family of Miya Marcano has released video of an interaction with the deceased suspect in her disappearance, Armando Caballero .

Miya’s family believes this video shows authorities could have acted earlier, before Caballero killed himself. Orange County Sheriff John Mina acknowledged the family’s concerns, but says there was nothing his deputies could have done at the time.

The family says they plan to create a foundation in Miya’s name, advocating for people in similar situations.

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

TIMELINE: This is what detectives believe happened to Miya Marcano

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida released a timeline of events in the death of Miya Marcano. The Valencia College student went missing Friday, Sept. 24 after she was last seen at Arden Villas Apartment complex, which is where she lived and worked. The building's maintenance worker, Armando Caballero, was named as a suspect.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Body found in Orlando confirmed to be Miya Marcano

The Orange County Medical Examiner's office has confirmed a body found in Orlando is missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano. The Valencia College student went missing on September 24, sparking a state-wide joint agency search. Orange County Police said emergency responders found the body around 10:45 a.m. Saturday alongside a purse with...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Miami

Miya Marcano’s Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Apartment Complex, Deceased Suspect

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The family of Miya Marcano, the Broward county woman whose body was found in a wooded area near Orlando, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit for negligence against Arden Villas, the apartment complex where Miya lived and worked in central Florida. The 19-year-old was a sophomore at Orlando’s Valencia College. She was a graduate of Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines. Miya Marcano lived and worked at the Arden Villas apartments in Orlando where she was last seen on Sept. on Sept. 24.(Source: WESH via CNN) The suit was filed Monday night in Orange County and lists the apartment complex, its...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Attorney For Family Of Miya Marcano Said Police Incident Report Raises More Questions

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The law firm working with the family of Pembroke Pine’s teen Miya Marcano, whose body was found in a wooded area near an Orlando apartment, said the heavily redacted police report about the investigation into her death left him with more questions than answers. According to a statement from Jodi Lewis, a spokesperson for the family attorney Daryl Washington, there are a number of things in the incident report that conflict with witness statements and the physical evidence. The statement cited a lack of critical details regarding the condition of her apartment upon entry and signs that there...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

New details released in Miya Marcano investigation

The family of Miya Marcano says the investigation into the disappearance and death of the Orlando teenager was botched. They released video of a deputy interviewing the prime suspect in her death, Armando Caballero, pointing to this as negligence. Orange County Sheriff John Mina defended steps taken by his deputies and released new timeline details of the investigation.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Miya Marcano’s family ‘disappointed’ by initial deputy response to her disappearance, lawyer says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The lawyer for Miya Marcano’s family released a “disturbing” video of her family’s encounter with Armando Caballero, the primary suspect in Marcano’s disappearance, hours after she was reported missing. >>>>>>>> WATCH LIVE <<<<<<. The family said Caballero arrived in front of Marcano’s apartment and asked Marcano’s...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Attorney: Sheriff’s defense of early investigation into Miya Marcano’s disappearance ‘shameful’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The attorney for Miya Marcano’s family released a statement on Friday stating that Sheriff John Mina’s defense of his department’s early investigation into Marcano’s disappearance was “indefensible” and “shameful.”. “It was shameful to say that no matter what they did or didn’t do, that Miya was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Miya Marcano family attorney calls for protection of women

Miya Marcano's family is holding a press conference after releasing new details from the night she disappeared, including a video of their confrontation with the suspect in her death. They said a deputy found immediate signs of a struggle in her apartment 'but did not consider it to be a crime scene.'
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox35orlando.com

Miya Marcano: Sheriff's Office releases detailed timeline of disappearance, death

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released the most detailed timeline to date of their investigation into the death and disappearance of Miya Marcano. Deputies said the 19-year-old college student was last seen on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 24, at the Arden Villas apartments in Orlando. The prime suspect in her disappearance and death, 27-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero, was found dead from an apparent suicide on Monday, Sept. 27.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Miya Marcano’s Family Releases Video Of Suspect Hours After Her Disappearance And Criticizes Investigation

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The law firm working with the family of Miya Marcano released video on Wednesday showing an encounter with Armando Caballero, the man who investigators believe is responsible for the 19-year-old South Florida woman’s death in Orlando. In addition, the Orange County medical examiner released its report on Tuesday. While it doesn’t say how Marcano died, the family attorney revealed her mouth, wrists and ankles were taped when her body was found. The cellphone video, shot by one Marcano’s relatives, was released by the Washington Law Firm which shows her family members interacting with Caballero and the Orange County Sheriff...
ORLANDO, FL
710 WOR

710 WOR

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
543
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

 https://710wor.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy