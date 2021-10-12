Miya Marcano's Family Had Confronted Suspect About His "Obsession"

The family of Miya Marcano has released video of an interaction with the deceased suspect in her disappearance, Armando Caballero .

Miya’s family believes this video shows authorities could have acted earlier, before Caballero killed himself. Orange County Sheriff John Mina acknowledged the family’s concerns, but says there was nothing his deputies could have done at the time.

The family says they plan to create a foundation in Miya’s name, advocating for people in similar situations.