Cameron Mathison Shares His Mother’s Cancer Battle
Two years ago, Cameron Mathison (Drew, GENERAL HOSPITAL) revealed that he had kidney cancer and underwent surgery to remove the tumor. And as he underwent his two-year checkup, the actor shared a bittersweet memory from that time. “I love this photo of my mom supporting me through my cancer journey back in 2019,” he wrote. “Four months later, she would be diagnosed with brain cancer and she is still fighting hard.”www.soapsindepth.com
Comments / 1