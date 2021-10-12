CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How the underground economy affects you and limits your opportunities

thebossmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting a no-doc loan sounds like a great option, especially if you are jobless for some reason. Yet, that’s not all the gold that shines. And here’s why. For some people, working in the informal sector is a choice. In turn, others go for it as their last resort. The causes of work outside the line of sight of governments vary. A factory worker who drives an unlicensed taxi at night and a plumber who fixes a broken water pipe are some of a few examples of the underground economy activities that add up to trillions of US dollars a year.

WPXI Pittsburgh

Federal lawmakers concerned how cashless economy could affect minorities, underserved communities

WASHINGTON — More businesses are moving toward cashless payment options, and some have even stopped accepting cash all together. But members of Congress are worried about who could be left behind in this digital transition. Some researchers say the pandemic dramatically accelerated this cashless economy because more people were shopping...
joywallet.com

What is Inflation and How Does It Affect You

If you feel like your dollar does not go as far as it used to, you are not the only one feeling it. The reason behind this is inflation. It is the gradual rise in prices and a consistent, slow decline in purchasing power over time. With the U.S. economy...
AFP

Supply bottlenecks, labor shortages slowed US growth, says Fed

Supply bottlenecks and labor shortages have slowed US economic growth and contributed to a sharp rise in prices, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. The constraints and shortage of goods caused "significantly elevated prices" in most areas of the country, the Fed said in its "beige book" report on economic conditions, which noted rising uncertainty about the outlook. While economic activity increased at a "modest to moderate" rate over the last several weeks, in much of the country "the pace of growth slowed... constrained by supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and uncertainty around the Delta variant of Covid-19," the report said. The analysis, based on discussions with business and community contacts in the central bank's 12 regions, was prepared in advance of the Fed's next policy meeting November 2-3.
AFP

US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August according to the revised data.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

Biden will give around 70M retirees a 5.9% boost in Social Security payments in the biggest cost of living adjustment in 39 years - to keep up with rampant inflation under his administration

Millions of retirees will see a significant boost to their Social Security checks next year after the Social Security Administration (SSA) gave its cost of living adjustment (COLA) the most significant boost in nearly 40 years to keep up with rising inflation. Social Security checks will raise 5.9%, about $92...
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Wants A National Fleet Of All-Electric Cars, But On The Way There, His Own Admin Is Erecting A Speed Bump The Size Of A Nevada Mountain

President Joe Biden declared war on fossil fuels to lead America to a green-energy utopia. The U.S., in fact, was expected to arrive at this carbon-free locale in 2035, by Biden’s calendar. But much like the “Utopia” that St. Thomas More wrote about 500 years ago, it doesn’t exist. We...
ABC7 Chicago

Biden admin backs down on tracking bank accounts with over $600 annual transactions

The Biden administration on Tuesday backed down on a controversial proposal to direct the IRS to collect additional data on every bank account that sees more than $600 in annual transactions, after widespread criticism from Republican lawmakers and banking industry representatives, who said the tax enforcement strategy represented a breach of privacy by the federal government.
