2021-22 Brooklyn Nets roster

One of the most anticipated seasons in Nets franchise history is about to begin, and the storylines surrounding the title-or-bust Brooklyn Nets have made them one of the most intriguing teams in the league.

The Nets came just a few inches away from taking out the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs just a few months ago, and while GM Sean Marks has reloaded the roster for another deep run, the Nets face uncertainty surrounding the Big 3. Kyrie Irving remains unvaccinated and, at present, faces missing every Nets home game due to local health regulations. Whether Irving eventually receives the vaccination – or the Nets decide to cut ties with their superstar point guard – remains to be seen. (UPDATE: The Nets have announced Irving will not participate in any team activities until he is eligible to be a full participant.)

The Nets’ regular season will begin on Tuesday, October 19th, with a rematch against the Bucks. Here is the full Nets roster as of the preseason:

7 - Kevin Durant

Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports

College: Texas

Position: Forward

Experience: 14 seasons (1 year missed due to injury)

Age: 33

Size: 6-foot-10, 240 pounds

13 - James Harden

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

College: Arizona State

Position: Guard

Experience: 13 seasons

Age: 32

Size: 6-foot-5, 220 pounds

11 - Kyrie Irving

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

College: Duke

Position: Guard

Experience: 10 seasons

Age: 29

Size: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds

21 - LaMarcus Aldridge

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

College: Texas

Position: Forward

Experience: 16 seasons

Age: 36

Size: 6-foot-11, 250 pounds

95 - DeAndre' Bembry

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

College: Saint Joseph’s

Position: G / F

Experience: 5 seasons

Age: 27

Size: 6-foot-5, 210 pounds

24 - Jordan Bowden

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Guard

Experience: Rookie

Age: 24

Size: 6-foot-5, 193 pounds

1 - Bruce Brown

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

College: Miami

Position: Guard

Experience: 3 seasons

Age: 25

Size: 6-foot-4, 202 pounds

17 - Devontae Cacok

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

College: UNC Wilmington

Position: Forward

Experience: 2 seasons

Age: 25

Size: 6-foot-7, 240 pounds

0 - Jevon Carter

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

College: West Virginia

Position: Guard

Experience: 3 seasons

Age: 26

Size: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds

33 - Nicolas Claxton

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

College: Georgia

Position: Center

Experience: 2 seasons

Age: 22

Size: 6-foot-11, 215 pounds

30 - David Duke Jr.

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

College: Providence

Position: Guard

Experience: Rookie

Age: 21

Size: 6-foot-5, 205 pounds

14 - Kessler Edwards

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

College: Pepperdine

Position: Forward

Experience: Rookie

Age: 21

Size: 6-foot-8, 215 pounds

2 - Blake Griffin

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

College: Oklahoma

Position: Forward

Experience: 11 seasons

Age: 32

Size: 6-foot-9, 250 pounds

12 - Joe Harris

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

College: Virginia

Position: G / F

Experience: 7 seasons

Age: 30

Size: 6-foot-6, 220 pounds

16 - James Johnson

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

College: Wake Forest

Position: Forward

Experience: 12 seasons

Age: 34

Size: 6-foot-7, 240 pounds

8 - Patty Mills

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

College: Saint Mary’s

Position: Guard

Experience: 12 seasons

Age: 33

Size: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds

31 - Paul Millsap

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

College: Louisiana Tech

Position: Forward

Experience: 15 seasons

Age: 36

Size: 6-foot-7, 257 pounds

24 - Cameron Thomas

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

College: LSU

Position: Guard

Experience: Rookie

Age: 19 (turns 20 on October 13th)

Size: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds

20 - Day'Ron Sharpe

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

College: North Carolina

Position: Center

Experience: Rookie

Age: 19 (turns 20 on Nov. 6)

Size: 6-foot-11, 265 pounds

Brandon Rachal

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

College: Tulsa

Position: Guard

Experience: Rookie

Age: 22

Size: 6-foot-6, 220 pounds

Coaching staff

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach: Steve Nash

Assistant Coach: Jacque Vaughn

Assistant Coach: David Vanterpool

Assistant Coach: Brian Keefe

Assistant Coach / Director of Player Development: Adam Harrington

Assistant Coach: Jordan Ott

Assistant Coach / Player Development: Tiago Splitter

Assistant Coach: Royal Ivey

Assistant Coach: Ryan Forehan-Kelly

Player Development Assistant: Amar’e Stoudemire