2021-22 Brooklyn Nets roster
One of the most anticipated seasons in Nets franchise history is about to begin, and the storylines surrounding the title-or-bust Brooklyn Nets have made them one of the most intriguing teams in the league.
The Nets came just a few inches away from taking out the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs just a few months ago, and while GM Sean Marks has reloaded the roster for another deep run, the Nets face uncertainty surrounding the Big 3. Kyrie Irving remains unvaccinated and, at present, faces missing every Nets home game due to local health regulations. Whether Irving eventually receives the vaccination – or the Nets decide to cut ties with their superstar point guard – remains to be seen. (UPDATE: The Nets have announced Irving will not participate in any team activities until he is eligible to be a full participant.)
The Nets’ regular season will begin on Tuesday, October 19th, with a rematch against the Bucks. Here is the full Nets roster as of the preseason:
7 - Kevin Durant
College: Texas
Position: Forward
Experience: 14 seasons (1 year missed due to injury)
Age: 33
Size: 6-foot-10, 240 pounds
13 - James Harden
College: Arizona State
Position: Guard
Experience: 13 seasons
Age: 32
Size: 6-foot-5, 220 pounds
11 - Kyrie Irving
College: Duke
Position: Guard
Experience: 10 seasons
Age: 29
Size: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds
21 - LaMarcus Aldridge
College: Texas
Position: Forward
Experience: 16 seasons
Age: 36
Size: 6-foot-11, 250 pounds
95 - DeAndre' Bembry
College: Saint Joseph’s
Position: G / F
Experience: 5 seasons
Age: 27
Size: 6-foot-5, 210 pounds
24 - Jordan Bowden
Position: Guard
Experience: Rookie
Age: 24
Size: 6-foot-5, 193 pounds
1 - Bruce Brown
College: Miami
Position: Guard
Experience: 3 seasons
Age: 25
Size: 6-foot-4, 202 pounds
17 - Devontae Cacok
College: UNC Wilmington
Position: Forward
Experience: 2 seasons
Age: 25
Size: 6-foot-7, 240 pounds
0 - Jevon Carter
College: West Virginia
Position: Guard
Experience: 3 seasons
Age: 26
Size: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
33 - Nicolas Claxton
College: Georgia
Position: Center
Experience: 2 seasons
Age: 22
Size: 6-foot-11, 215 pounds
30 - David Duke Jr.
College: Providence
Position: Guard
Experience: Rookie
Age: 21
Size: 6-foot-5, 205 pounds
14 - Kessler Edwards
College: Pepperdine
Position: Forward
Experience: Rookie
Age: 21
Size: 6-foot-8, 215 pounds
2 - Blake Griffin
College: Oklahoma
Position: Forward
Experience: 11 seasons
Age: 32
Size: 6-foot-9, 250 pounds
12 - Joe Harris
College: Virginia
Position: G / F
Experience: 7 seasons
Age: 30
Size: 6-foot-6, 220 pounds
16 - James Johnson
College: Wake Forest
Position: Forward
Experience: 12 seasons
Age: 34
Size: 6-foot-7, 240 pounds
8 - Patty Mills
College: Saint Mary’s
Position: Guard
Experience: 12 seasons
Age: 33
Size: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds
31 - Paul Millsap
College: Louisiana Tech
Position: Forward
Experience: 15 seasons
Age: 36
Size: 6-foot-7, 257 pounds
24 - Cameron Thomas
College: LSU
Position: Guard
Experience: Rookie
Age: 19 (turns 20 on October 13th)
Size: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds
20 - Day'Ron Sharpe
College: North Carolina
Position: Center
Experience: Rookie
Age: 19 (turns 20 on Nov. 6)
Size: 6-foot-11, 265 pounds
Brandon Rachal
College: Tulsa
Position: Guard
Experience: Rookie
Age: 22
Size: 6-foot-6, 220 pounds
Coaching staff
Head Coach: Steve Nash
Assistant Coach: Jacque Vaughn
Assistant Coach: David Vanterpool
Assistant Coach: Brian Keefe
Assistant Coach / Director of Player Development: Adam Harrington
Assistant Coach: Jordan Ott
Assistant Coach / Player Development: Tiago Splitter
Assistant Coach: Royal Ivey
Assistant Coach: Ryan Forehan-Kelly
Player Development Assistant: Amar’e Stoudemire
