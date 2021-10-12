New Jersey Devils 2021-22 Season Preview Part 4: The Special Teams
Welcome to part 4 of All About the Jersey's season preview of your New Jersey Devils! Today, we are going to dive into one area where the Devils really, really struggled last season: the special teams. Remember when this team was consistently good on the penalty kill, but the power play was hit or miss, usually miss? Yeah, I guess that's still true with the power play, as it was mostly a miss last season. The penalty kill, however, was even worse, and it created a situation where if New Jersey was not playing at 5 on 5, things were most likely not going their way, regardless of who had the man advantage. They will need to improve on that this year, especially from the goaltending position, if they want to compete in the Metro.
