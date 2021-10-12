CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Jonas Got Real About The "Disappointment" He Felt After Going Solo

Cover picture for the articleJoe Jonas may be best known as a member of the Jonas Brothers, but his musical accomplishments don’t end there. He’s also been a member of the double platinum band DNCE, and has an entire album dedicated to his solo music. What fans don’t know, is that Jonas is his own biggest critic, and on the 10th anniversary of his solo record, he revealed just how tough on himself he can be. Joe Jonas' quotes about his Fastlife solo album revealed the emotional rollercoaster surrounding the release of the 2011 record.

