Saint Punk Drops Highly Anticipated Debut Album ‘Ouroboros’

CL‘s first-ever physical album ALPHA has finally arrived, following the release of its first single “SPICY.”. Representing her empowering female image and new beginnings, ALPHA effortlessly merges pop, R&B and hip hop. To commemorate the album’s debut, the South Korean rapper has released a music video for the sixth track, “Tie a Cherry.” “Been around long enough to know what I like/Yeah, I only trust myself, just me, myself and I,” she sings in the first verse dressed in voluminous gowns and backed up with male dancers. “Hand on my chest I’m flying/No one can see what I can see/There’s only one and me in this world/I can tie a cherry,” she continues in the chorus.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO