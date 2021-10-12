Saint Punk Drops Highly Anticipated Debut Album ‘Ouroboros’
Music has a way of pushing emotions to the surface, and not solely for those that listen to it. Maybe even more so for the creators, it can echo both the blissful moments and the struggles, giving power, meaning, contrast and definition to the story it shares. Narrating the highs and lows is what makes music so innately captivating, and ‘Ouroboros’, the debut album of L.A.’s Grunge House guru Saint Punk, offers all that in spades.www.edmsauce.com
