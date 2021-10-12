CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights odds, picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
 8 days ago
The Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights open their 2021-22 NHL regular seasons Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Kraken vs. Golden Knights odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Kraken will be playing their inaugural NHL regular-season game, officially becoming the 32nd team in the league. Seattle won two of its four preseason games, including a 4-0 victory at Vancouver last time out Oct. 5 behind G Philipp Grubauer.

The Golden Knights are no longer the new kids on the block. Vegas had an inconsistent preseason with three wins and three losses. G Robin Lehner takes over as the full-time starter after the team dealt Marc-Andre Fleury to Chicago in the offseason.

Kraken at Golden Knights odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:03 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Kraken +200 (bet $100 to win $200) | Golden Knights -250 (bet $250 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Kraken +1.5 (-122) | Golden Knights -1.5 (-102)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: +105 | U: -130)

Kraken at Golden Knights projected goalies

Philipp Grubauer (30-9-1, 1.95 GAA, .922 SV%) vs. Robin Lehner (13-4-2, 2.29 GAA, .913 SV%)

Grubauer is no stranger to the Golden Knights. As the backstop of the Colorado Avalanche, he and his team lost in six games to the Golden Knights in the second round of the playoffs last summer. He was 4-2-0 with a 1.86 GAA and .935 SV% in six regular-season starts against Vegas, too.

Lehner was money at home last season for Vegas, going 8-1-0 with a 2.30 GAA and .911 SV% in nine starts at T-Mobile Arena. The last time he went head-to-head with Grubauer in the regular season was the penultimate game of their playoff series May 10, 2021, with Grubauer’s Avalanche edging the Knights 2-1 in Las Vegas.

Kraken at Golden Knights odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Golden Knights 4, Kraken 1

Golden Knights (-250) is just too expensive at two and a half times your potential return, even if the Kraken are playing their first game in front of a hostile crowd.

AVOID, and look to the puck line instead.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS -1.5 (-102) is a better play at near even money laying the goal and a half. Grubauer was outstanding against Vegas last season as a member of the Avalanche, but he also had a legit offense supporting him.

The Kraken have some nice pieces on offense and defense, but it will take the team some time to jell and develop chemistry. It’s not happening in the opener.

UNDER 5.5 (-130) is a good bet. Grubauer and Lehner are each tremendous backstops, and I think the Kraken will have a difficult time revving up the offense. The Golden Knights might have some problems getting to Grubauer early on, too.

