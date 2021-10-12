CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Japanese island-shaped curry causes drama between Japan and Korea

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OsSeZ_0cOpp6zM00

A curry is causing a spicy international relations dispute between Japan and South Korea and not because of how it tastes.

The seafood curry, sold in Japan, is causing anger because it includes mounds of rice shaped to look like the Takeshima islands, which are a source of tension between the countries.

The islands – which Koreans refer to as Dokdo and are roughly halfway between the two countries - are administered by South Korea, but Japan says they are an integral part of its territory.

So bickering has broken out. North Korea’s state-controlled Uriminzokkiri website said the dish betrayed Japanese ambitions to “capture” the islands,

South Korean media have also reported on the dish and a university professor telling the Dong-A-Ilbo newspaper that Japan had used a “typical cheap trick” to promote its claims to the islands.

The dish is served at a restaurant on the island of Okinoshima in Shimane, close to the disputed territory, and comes with side orders of pickles and soup which are not causing chaos.

Meanwhile, it is not the first time that food has become a site of proxy war. In 2017, Japanese officials protested after shrimp caught in waters by the island was served at a banquet during Donald Trump’s state visit to South Korea.

Fish curry just got a whole lot more fishy.

Comments / 1

Related
thedrive

This Is Our Best Look Yet At North Korea's Hypersonic Missile

The Hwasong-8 missile was just one of North Korea's most advanced weapons on display at a glitzy Kim Jong Un-hosted event. North Korea has staged an unprecedented exhibition of some of its most advanced weapon systems, including a recently revealed hypersonic boost-glide vehicle missile system, as well as an intriguing new missile design apparently intended for launch from a submarine. The display of military technology comes amid rapid developments in the field of missile systems, both in the North, and its adversary in the South.
MILITARY
The Independent

North Korea: Kim Jong-un vows to make military ‘invincible’ as he hits out at US

Kim Jong-un has vowed to make his country’s military “invincible” to counter what he called persistent hostility from the US.The hermit kingdom’s leader gave mixed signals during a speech at an event on Monday by saying that while his primary objective was to give North Korea an “invincible military capability” no one would dare challenge, these objectives must not be seen as threatening war with its neighbour South Korea or the US, its regional ally.Mr Kim said his plans for an “invincible” military were for the country’s “rights to self-defence” and not “because of South Korea”.“I say once again that...
MILITARY
hngn.com

5 Japanese Demand North Korea's Kim Jong Un To Pay $900,000 Each For False "Paradise on Earth" Promise, Human Rights Abuses

Five people ask that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un compensate them $900,000 apiece for their hardship while living in the country's relocation program. North Korea guaranteed free health care, education, jobs, and welfare to individuals who engaged in the relocation program to entice Koreans back from Japan after the Korean War. Residents of Japan, many of whom were originally from South Korea, were recruited for the program.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile from the country's east coast, authorities say

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile from its eastern coast on Tuesday morning, according to South Korean and Japanese officials. The launch took place in the port city of Sinpo, Hamgyong province, at about 10 a.m. local time Tuesday (9 p.m. ET Monday), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said. In a text to reporters, the JCS said it appeared to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Japanese#Koreans#Uriminzokkiri#South Korean#The Dong A Ilbo
The Independent

Chinese-North Korean defectors face hardship in South Korea

Abandoned, he feels, by three countries, Cho Guk-gyeong shows a visitor his South Korean alien registration card, which describes him as “stateless.” It’s an apt description for what his life is like in South Korea, 15 years after he fled North Korea.Most North Korean defectors to the South are ethnically Korean, but Cho, 53, is a third-generation Chinese immigrant. While ethnically Korean defectors are entitled by law to a package of benefits designed to help their resettlement in South Korea, Cho can’t receive that support because he maintained his Chinese nationality in North Korea, even though his family has...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
International Relations
The Independent

Japan's PM interrupts campaign as N Korea test fires missile

Japan s new prime minister interrupted his first day of election campaigning on Tuesday, as he returned to the capital of Tokyo to deal with rising regional tensions following North Korea's test-firing of a missile earlier in the day.Fumio Kishida's campaign was already off to a rocky start, with media polls showing his support rating sliding. Tuesday was the first official day of campaigning for nationwide legislative elections scheduled for Oct. 31.“I will drastically strengthen our defense capabilities. The Kishida administration is determined to protect our land, territorial sea and air space as well as the people’s lives and...
POLITICS
World Soccer Talk

Japan revive World Cup hopes, South Korea frustrated by Iran

Saitama (Japan) (AFP) – Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu urged his side to build on the 2-1 win over Australia that jolted their World Cup qualifying campaign into life as Son Heung-min scored in South Korea’s 1-1 draw with Iran on Tuesday. Japan went into the crunch home match having lost...
SPORTS
KEYT

In Japanese court, 5 ask N. Korea to pay for their suffering

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court is hearing from five people who say they were promised “paradise on Earth” in North Korea but suffered instead and now want the country to compensate them. The court summoned North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to speak, but a lawyer says they are not expecting that to happen. They hope the case sets a precedent for negotiations. North Korea began the resettlement program to bring overseas Koreans home and make up for workers killed in the Korean War. One of the plaintiffs said North Korea promised free health care, education and jobs but none was available. She said they wouldn’t have gone to North Korea if they had known the truth.
U.S. POLITICS
Derrick

Japan, S Korea leaders look to deepen ties, despite strains

TOKYO (AP) — The leaders of Japan and South Korea spoke by phone on Friday, saying they would look to deepen ties in the face of regional security threats, despite badly strained bilateral relations. Although they share a key ally in the U.S. and common concerns over facing China, ties...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Disputed 'Islands' In Curry: Japanese Restaurant's 'Cheap Trick' Inflames Tensions With Koreas

A long-standing territorial dispute between Japan and the Koreas over an island on the Japan sea has flared up, thanks to a "cheap trick" played by a Japanese restaurant. Reports about a seafood curry sold in a Japanese eatery that includes mounds of rice resembling the contested Takeshima island have angered South and North Koreans alike, reported The Guardian. The eatery planted a Japanese flag on top of the rice mound, thereby asserting Japanese claim over the island.
ASIA
outbreaknewstoday.com

Japanese encephalitis death reported in Ōita Prefecture, Japan

A woman from Kunisaki City, Ōita Prefecture on the island of Kyūshū has died after contracting the mosquito-borne illness, Japanese encephalitis, according to a local media report. The report states that the woman in her 80s presented with symptoms on September 12 and she died on September 29. This is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
9to5Mac

TSMC plant in Japan planned in $7B deal with Sony and Japanese government

Potential plans for a TSMC plant in Japan have leaked, with the chipmaker said to be seeking to boost production to help address the global chip shortage. Setup costs of $7B are expected to be split between TSMC, Sony, and the Japanese government …. Nikkei Asia reports. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing...
BUSINESS
worldarchitecture.org

Japan Pavilion features 3D patterns derived from Japanese Origami shapes at Expo 2020 Dubai

Japan Pavilion's façade is made of an all-white exoskeleton showcasing three-dimensional patterns derived from Japanese origami shapes at Expo 2020 Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The pavilion, designed by Yuko Nagayama and Associates, the project represents a long history of connections and emphasizes cross-cultural references between between Japan and the Middle...
ARTS
Indy100

Indy100

101K+
Followers
5K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy