Snake Bytes 10/12: Shaping Up

By Keegan Thompson
azsnakepit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article[D’backs.com] D-backs’ top 5 offseason questions this year - How can they minimize losing stretches? The past two seasons there have been long losing stretches that have cost the D-backs any chance at the postseason. In 2020 it was a 2-18 stretch, while in 2021 they followed a 14-12 April with a 5-24 May and a 3-24 June. It left Hazen trying to understand why his team couldn’t diagnose the issue and at least minimize some damage. “We need to do a better job of digging out those issues quicker,” Hazen said. “And our players do, too. They are accountable in this, too. What we have seen is that that stretch in May and June, it just can’t happen. That’s an anomaly that we should have done — and we should do — a better job of righting that ship and leveling that ship somehow and maintaining some level of consistency.” Part of that, it appears, will be some kind of reconfiguring how information is passed from the front office through the coaching staff and to the players. All of the different processes the organization has for that will have to be evaluated. Work on that has already started.

