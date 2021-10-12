CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Projected 2022 Rangers arbitration salaries

By Adam J. Morris
Lone Star Ball
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Swartz developed a model for projecting arbitration salaries, and every year at the end of the regular season MLB Trade Rumors puts all the projected arbitration salaries for the coming year up in a post. The projected 2022 arbitration salaries for all of MLB are now up, and that,...

www.lonestarball.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
Audacy

Josh Donaldson mocks Dodgers, rips MLB during NLCS Game 3

Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Predicting 1 Trade for Every MLB Team During the 2021 Offseason

It's never too early to start looking ahead to the MLB offseason. This year's free-agent class is headlined by middle infielders Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Trevor Story, first baseman Freddie Freeman, third baseman Kris Bryant, right fielder Nick Castellanos and veteran pitchers Max Scherzer, Robbie Ray and Kevin Gausman.
MLB
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Decision

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning. While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hearn
Person
Jharel Cotton
Person
Brett Martin
Person
Willie Calhoun
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger deserves a look if manager Aaron Boone is canned

Brian Cashman has been loyal to Aaron Boone, but what if the current Yankees manager isn’t the former player that the Yankees executive most wants running the show in the dugout?. As the Yankees get set to finalize a power structure for 2022, Boone will likely be back. But things...
MLB
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration#Ikf#Cba#Cotton
FanSided

3 Chicago Cubs players who will be back in the mix in 2022

While there are sure to be some free agent signings and wheeling and dealing by Jed Hoyer this offseason, it’s a good bet that a few of your favorite September (and October) Chicago Cubs will still be playing with the team in 2022. We know that won’t be the case for all 67 of the guys the Cubs have used this season, but there’s reason for hope for a few of the bright spots amongst the new-look end of summer North Siders.
MLB
philliesnation.com

MLB Trade Rumors releases arbitration projections for 9 Phillies

Matt Swartz of MLB Trade Rumors annually uses an algorithm to project how much each arbitration-eligible player is set to earn in the coming season. Below are a look at Swartz’s projections for the 9 arbitration-eligible players on the Philadelphia Phillies, and a breakdown on who could get non-tendered. Odúbel...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
FanSided

The 8 White Sox players headed for free agency in 2021-22

After a disappointing ALDS run, the Chicago White Sox face tough decisions as they decide who to resign among 10 free agents in 2022. There’s a lot to think about after watching the 93-69 Chicago White Sox lose 3-1 in their first ALDS appearance since 2008. One of the biggest...
NFL
CBS Boston

Umpire Laz Diaz’s Missed Calls Played Far Too Prominent A Role In Red Sox’ Loss To Astros

BOSTON (CBS) — Laz Diaz made a strike call so bad on Tuesday night that he let Alex Cora come out and scream about it without ejecting the Boston manager. If only Cora and Boston knew what was to come later on in the evening. In the top of the ninth inning, with Game 4 of the ALCS between the Red Sox and Astros tied at 2-2, Nathan Eovaldi was looking to pitch out of his own jam and end his relief appearance with a curveball to pinch hitter Jason Castro. Eovaldi threw the perfect pitch, and he began his walk to...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy