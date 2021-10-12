Influencer’s over-the-top $2,000 PR package divides TikTok: ‘Read the room’

TikTok was left divided after a New York fashion influencer took to the platform to showcase her extravagant PR package from a luxury skincare brand.

Titled, “Woah! This was such an amazing surprise from La Mer”, Sai De Silva (@scoutthecity) posted a clip of a life-sized green trunk that was delivered to her home.

When opened, the luxury package revealed a dressing table complete with a chair and mirror on the right and a set of drawers on the left.

Inside the drawers was a bottle of champagne with two Baccarat glasses (which Sai later confirmed in the comments she got to keep), a massive jar of La Mer’s best-selling face cream, Creme de la Mer, worth over $2,000 and a branded bathrobe.

Sai clarified that the trunk then gets taken away for the next person to enjoy.

“The entire experience was absolutely amazing and I love that they refill the chest and take it away for someone else to have the same experience,” she explained.

The clip racked up over half a million views and an influx of mixed responses.

One suggested that the package was “so tone deaf”, while another made reference to the iconic Keeping Up with the Kardashians scene when Kim loses her diamond earring in the ocean: “There’s people dying, Kim.”

Another told the influencer to “read the room.”

While the clip was met with some backlash, others did not understand why fellow TikTok users were so offended.

“Why are people so upset”, one said. “It’s a PR package, but because it’s a luxury brand they like to go bigger than just a small box. If anything, good for her.”

“Why are people mad? I literally don’t understand what is so offensive about this video”, another added.

While one TikTok user was in awe of the extravagant package, “Now THAT is PR”, they said.