CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Influencer’s over-the-top $2,000 PR package divides TikTok: ‘Read the room’

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nqUO_0cOpp1Zj00

TikTok was left divided after a New York fashion influencer took to the platform to showcase her extravagant PR package from a luxury skincare brand.

Titled, “Woah! This was such an amazing surprise from La Mer”, Sai De Silva (@scoutthecity) posted a clip of a life-sized green trunk that was delivered to her home.

When opened, the luxury package revealed a dressing table complete with a chair and mirror on the right and a set of drawers on the left.

Inside the drawers was a bottle of champagne with two Baccarat glasses (which Sai later confirmed in the comments she got to keep), a massive jar of La Mer’s best-selling face cream, Creme de la Mer, worth over $2,000 and a branded bathrobe.

Sai clarified that the trunk then gets taken away for the next person to enjoy.

“The entire experience was absolutely amazing and I love that they refill the chest and take it away for someone else to have the same experience,” she explained.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The clip racked up over half a million views and an influx of mixed responses.

One suggested that the package was “so tone deaf”, while another made reference to the iconic Keeping Up with the Kardashians scene when Kim loses her diamond earring in the ocean: “There’s people dying, Kim.”

Another told the influencer to “read the room.”

While the clip was met with some backlash, others did not understand why fellow TikTok users were so offended.

“Why are people so upset”, one said. “It’s a PR package, but because it’s a luxury brand they like to go bigger than just a small box. If anything, good for her.”

“Why are people mad? I literally don’t understand what is so offensive about this video”, another added.

While one TikTok user was in awe of the extravagant package, “Now THAT is PR”, they said.

Comments / 1

Related
Indy100

Eye tricking ‘illusion dress’ goes viral on TikTok

Women are losing their minds over an optical illusion dress that appears to be able to take inches off their waist.Fashion Nova’s dress creation is able to trick the eye due to the flattering black, white and brown vertical-lined pattern.The front tie design, which is sewn into both sides, also brings the illusion together to create the popular hourglass shape.Of course, it was the perfect outfit to go viral and did so after TikToker Jem (@xojemian) shared a video of herself wearing the dress she bought from the fashion brand.In the video, which now has 2.7m views and over...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

A popular TikTok creator sold photos of her new baby for $15 to pay for hospital care

A popular TikToker revealed that she sold “exclusive” photos of her newborn daughter for $15 to fans in order to pay for her hospital bills. 20-year-old Zoe Laverne, faced immediate backlash after she shared a link online for people to purchase the images of her baby earlier this month. Laverne announced on her Instagram that she had an emergency caesarean section and almost died during childbirth. Now, the TikTok star, who has more than 21 million followers on the social media platform, is saying the reason she did so was to get money to pay off the hospital experience.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Indy100

TikTok divided over video of Salt Bae serving up pricey steak at his new London restaurant

Viral sensation and chef Salt Bae – real name Nusret Gökçe – has recently caused an online storm thanks to the food and drink prices at his new London restaurant.It all began when a customer shared his eye-watering bill from the establishment, Nusr-Et in Knightsbridge, with the receipt showing a giant tomahawk steak priced at £630 and a single Red Bull costing £11.Now, a new TikTok video by food account Notorious Foodie (@notorious_foodie) is making the rounds which provides an insight into what you can expect at Salt Bae’s restaurant if you’re willing to fork out for the experience.In...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

TikTok’s Most Loathed Restaurant Influencers Speak Out: ‘We’re Not That Extra’

If you’ve spent some time on TikTok, you’ve probably come across the VIP List, two influencers who post — let’s say exuberant — New York City restaurant reviews on the app. The ladies behind the VIP List, Meg Radice and Audrey Jongens, are longtime friends who started posting old nightlife reviews on TikTok during the pandemic, when all restaurants and clubs were closed. The VIP List girls have since pivoted to reviewing restaurants full-time, racking up more than 350,000 followers with their extremely fast-paced, enthusiastic reviews, which are as delightfully aggressive as they are opulent (some choice quotes: “Don’t even bother coming...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Influencer sparks debate after sharing TikTok of luxury PR package from skincare brand La Mer

An influencer has sparked a debate on TikTok after sharing the extravagant PR package that she received from skincare brand La Mer.Last month, Sai De Silva, who goes by the username @ScoutTheCity on TikTok, uploaded a video showcasing the oversized vanity trunk that was delivered to her Brooklyn home by the brand, in which she was gifted a bottle of champagne, a robe and a pound of the brand’s Creme de la Mer, which retails for $2,475In the video, which she captioned: “The most insane PR package,” De Silva revealed that she got “the most amazing special delivery” from...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Influencer#The Room#Creme De La Mer
marketingdive.com

What copyrighting TikTok choreography means for brand and influencer deals

The following is a guest post by Blake Lynch, digital supervisor of content marketing at Lippe Taylor. Opinions are the author's own. Creator + TikTok = viral campaign. This is a formula nearly every major brand has noticed or tested over the past few years. The impact of TikTok creators has been an undeniable force in consumer culture and marketing campaigns, and according to TikTok, the social platform now has 1 billion daily active users, up from 55 million in 2018.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
dexerto.com

Dream hits back at hate over “influencing” Minecraft’s new mob vote

After “jokingly influencing” last year’s Minecraft mob vote, Dream has confirmed he won’t be advocating for any monster in the upcoming poll. With over 26 million subscribers on YouTube and nearly 2 million followers on Twitter, Dream is one of Minecraft’s biggest creators. Despite this, he’s incredibly polarizing, with a loyal group of fans on one side, and an anti-Dream movement of haters on the other.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

31 TikTok Tips for Beginners and Aspiring Influencers

Can one billion active monthly users be wrong? Well, if social media has taught us anything, the answer is "probably." But that doesn't negate the fact that video-sharing app TikTok is growing fast, thanks to its addictive feed of neverending short clips. Though TikTok's future was thrown into question in...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

Blackpink’s Lisa to Release First Collection With MAC Cosmetics

Click here to read the full article. Blackpink’s Lisa will be launching her first collection with MAC Cosmetics. On Wednesday, the cosmetics company announced on its social media accounts that the Thai music sensation will soon release a makeup collection with them.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from Elle's 2021 Women in Hollywood EventPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysMet Gala 2021 Red Carpet: All the Looks “Designed by Lisa. Created by MAC. Exclusively for you. Featuring all her favorite products — plus all-new shades inspired by what she loves most — Lisa’s first MAC collection is coming soon… #MACLovesLisa,”...
MAKEUP
Daily Mail

Man who mocked his Tinder date for serving him 'raw' steak is roasted by TikTok users who point out the meat is a 'perfect' medium-rare

A man who complained his Tinder date served him a 'raw' steak has become the butt of his own joke after people pointed out that it's a 'perfect' medium-rare. TikTok user @thewaterboy, who is believed to live in Florida, went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this month when he shared a video mocking the homemade dinner, including a close-up of the steak in question.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

101K+
Followers
5K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy