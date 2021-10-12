CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Carroll on Seahawks potentially placing Russell Wilson on IR: 'We'll see'

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Russell Wilson has started the last 149 regular season games for the Seahawks. That streak will come to an end Sunday night when Geno Smith takes the field against the Steelers.

Wilson underwent surgery on the middle finger of his throwing hand this past week and is expected to miss some time. It’s unclear just how long he will be out, though. Some reports have stated the expected recovery time is between 6-8 weeks. Others have Wilson slated to return after four weeks. Pete Carroll didn’t clarify matters much, yesterday. When he was asked if the team would place Wilson on IR he said we’ll see.

If Seattle does make that move, then Wilson could return to the lineup after three weeks. However, if Carroll declines to put Wilson on IR over the next few days, it could be a sign that they’re hoping he might come back even sooner than that.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

