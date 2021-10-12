CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly had a shocking reaction to Pete Davidson’s SNL impersonation of him

By Fabiana Buontempo
This past Saturday was Kim Kardashian ’s Saturday Night Live hosting debut and the public cannot get over how good of a job the SKIMS founder did. Kardashian is not really known for her funny side, but during her skits she hilariously poked fun at herself and even her sister Kourtney Kardashian ’s relationship with Travis Barker , as well as the couple’s friends Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox .

During one of Saturday night’s skits, the 40-year-old played a judge while Pete Davidson impersonated Kelly and comedian Chloe Fineman impersonated Fox. However, it seems that the ‘my ex’s best friend’ singer was not too pleased with how he was portrayed. The singer took to his Instagram stories the other day to call out Davidson. “Pete you know d**n well I don‘t talk like that,” he wrote in text alongside a video of the sketch.

RELATED:

Kim Kardashian hosts SNL and the internet is overjoyed

Megan Fox debuts silver hairstyle and upsets fans: ‘the Kardashian’s got to her’

Besties Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian pose for SKIMS

This was all in fun and games as Davidson FaceTimed Kelly before his sketch. The 31-year-old posted a photo of the two FaceTiming and he wrote, “Twins” on his story. “i think it’s time for me to come on the show as Pete @nbcsnl,‘ he also posted on Twitter.

In regards to Kardashian’s episode, she got rave reviews and an insider spilled some information about the many jokes the KKW Beauty founder had about her family. “Kim wanted the jokes to be a complete surprise to the family,“ a source told E! News. ”The whole family was game for any and all jokes and were very supportive of Kim. None of them take themselves too seriously and didn‘t want Kim or the show to hold back any punches. They thought she was hilarious and did a great job.“

Kardashian’s famous family each took to social media to congratulate their sister on the amazing job she did on Saturday night.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Chloe Fineman
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
