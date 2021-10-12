Anne Saxelby, Who Helped Redefine America’s Independent Cheese Industry, Dies at 40

In 2019, when the Sydell Group sold Freehand Hotels to Generator — a European-based hospitality company with an eye for hostels — it could not have predicted the pandemic. But tourism went dark shortly thereafter and the New York property’s restaurants closed in accordance with city mandates. Under new ownership, now that travel is picking up, several changes are underway at the Freehand in Gramercy. Gabriel Stulman’s Simon & the Whale — which helped put the hotel on the map in New York — is not returning. In its place, Tamy Rofe and Felipe Donnelly — behind the Fort Greene Latin American spot Colonia Verde — were brought in to operate their own restaurant. Comodo opens at the Freehand on October 20th at 23 Lexington Avenue, near East 23rd Street.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO