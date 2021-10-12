CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Saxelby, Who Helped Redefine America’s Independent Cheese Industry, Dies at 40

By Emma Orlow
Eater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnne Saxelby, the founder and co-owner of Saxelby Cheesemongers, has passed away at the age of 40. The New York Times first reported that Saxelby died on Saturday, October 9 and had an underlying heart condition. Saxelby became a leading figure in the industry for championing artisan cheeses made in...

ny.eater.com

Wellsville Daily Reporter

thelodownny.com

Anne Saxelby Was a Tireless Advocate for the Essex Street Market

In the past week, there have been many tributes to Anne Saxelby, the trailblazing cheesemonger who died far too young October 9 at the age of 40. Saxelby, who opened a tiny stall in the Essex Street Market in 2006, was instrumental in changing perceptions about fine American cheeses. But she also made a huge impact on the Lower East Side by helping to sustain the historic market during some very tough years and by setting a foundation for her fellow vendors to succeed in the new Essex Market, which opened in 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Saveur

Remembering Anne Saxelby, American Cheese Revolutionary

We are so lucky to have known Anne Saxelby. The beloved cheesemonger and author, who founded the namesake Saxelby Cheesemongers, sadly passed away on October 9, 2021 at the young age of 40. As the food world continues to mourn this immense loss, we also come together to celebrate Anne’s lasting impact on the way we eat.
FOOD & DRINKS
boweryboogie.com

Local Cheesemonger Anne Saxelby Dies at 40

Local cheesemonger, Anne Saxelby, who peddled artisanal cheeses around downtown for more than a decade, died this past Saturday. She was 40. According to the New York Times, Saxelby struggled with a heart condition. Lower East Siders may recognize Saxelby from her tenure inside the original Essex Street Market. The...
Eater

