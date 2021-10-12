Anne Saxelby, Who Helped Redefine America’s Independent Cheese Industry, Dies at 40

At Aldama in South Williamsburg, a pulsating, mezcal-fueled ode to Mexico City, an inky mole takes the shape of an abstract painting. A black mound of molten seeds and chiles sits on a ceramic plate, like lava cooling over asphalt. Cooks place a canopy of truffles and herbs atop, decorating the mole with flashes of green and grey. And that’s it. A mole negro often enriches a pile of pulled turkey, but the pre-Columbian specialty doesn’t have to adorn an expensive protein to be a great dish. Good mole is the dish. It is an edible distillation of fire, smoke, and soil. This particular Brooklyn version recalls the poetic words of cookbook author Alejandro Ruiz, who writes in the English edition of The Food of Oaxaca that moles are “alchemies concocted over low heat, a still intact allegory of our spicy earth.”
