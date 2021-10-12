Police: Zeeland man killed after deer strikes vehicle near Chicago Drive

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office authorities say a 55-year-old Zeeland man was killed Tuesday morning after his vehicle struck a deer. Police say the man was driving his vehicle, a Honda Civic, southbound on 64th Avenue near Chicago Drive in Zeeland Township when the car hit the deer around 8:30 a.m. OCSO deputies say the deer went through the car’s windshield before exiting through the rear window, causing fatal wounds to the driver.