Reggaetón 101: How Spotify's LOUD Podcast Dives Into the Most Streamed Genre
When you think about reggaetón, Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, or Jhay Cortez might be the first artists that come to mind. According to Spotify, in 2020 Bad Bunny was the number-one-streamed artist on the platform and that audience streamed 3.6 billion hours of reggaetón. As reggaetón continues to grow globally, so do the misconceptions. But there are so many nuances to this genre that infiltrated mainstream music — where it began, who created it, who it represents, and who gets to represent it. What about El General, Tego Calderón, La Atrevida, Sech, and all of the other Black and brown archetypes from communities in Panama and Puerto Rico who birthed this genre and are continuing the legacy?www.teenvogue.com
