Music

Reggaetón 101: How Spotify's LOUD Podcast Dives Into the Most Streamed Genre

Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 8 days ago
When you think about reggaetón, Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, or Jhay Cortez might be the first artists that come to mind. According to Spotify, in 2020 Bad Bunny was the number-one-streamed artist on the platform and that audience streamed 3.6 billion hours of reggaetón. As reggaetón continues to grow globally, so do the misconceptions. But there are so many nuances to this genre that infiltrated mainstream music — where it began, who created it, who it represents, and who gets to represent it. What about El General, Tego Calderón, La Atrevida, Sech, and all of the other Black and brown archetypes from communities in Panama and Puerto Rico who birthed this genre and are continuing the legacy?

www.teenvogue.com

Teen Vogue

Adele, Summer Walker, BIBI, and More Best New Music

Adele interrupted her nearly six-year musical hiatus this week with “Easy On Me,” the first official single from her long-awaited album, 30, invoking a myriad of emotions in a way that only Adele can. Elsewhere this week, Summer Walker dropped her highly anticipated collaboration with City Girls’ JT, “Ex For...
MUSIC
