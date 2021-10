The Chicago Bears hit the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. They hope to build on Week 4’s victory. Here are some keys so they come back home with another one. How has your team’s week been? Well, our team, the Chicago Bears, had another eventful week. After the fans threatened to burn the city like the Great Chicago Fire, the team bounced back and won. That soothed things over for a bit until head coach Matt Nagy announced that Andy Dalton, not Justin Fields, would be the starter when he was healthy. Cue the torches.

